8810 HUNTING LODGE COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool

MAJOR RENOVATION DONE IN 2017: DELUXE NEWR KITCHEN WITH NEWER APPLIANCES, NEWER HARDWOOD FLOOR IN 1ST & 2ND FLOOR. NEWER PAINT. LUXURY TOWNHOME. 4 LEVELS OF LIVING WITH 2 CAR GAR & 2 PARKING TAG. PARK IN FRONT OF YOUR UNIT! FORMAL DINING ROOM AND LIVING ROOM WITH GAS FIRE PLACE & BUILT-IN BOOKCASE, TOP FLOOR WITH LARGE BEDROOM & FULL BATH**MASTER BEDROOM WITH BAY-WINDOW AND VAULTED CEILING. HOA incl Pool,Exercise ROOM, COMMUNITY CENTER,Party ROOM & Trash. Walk to Metro, shops and restaurants