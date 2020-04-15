8512 Harvest Oak Drive, Tysons Corner, VA 22182 West Side
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
garage
LOCATION! BRIGHT GORGEOUS 3/4 BR 3.5 BA ON 3 LEVELS FINISHED GARAGE TOWNHOUSE WALKGING DISTANCE TO METRO , SHOPPING CENTRE, RESTAURANTS, HARDWOOD FLOOR, FENCED IN , DECK, CONVENIENCE TO MAJOR HIGHWAYS 66/495/DULLESS TOLL RD. AVAIL 1/1/19
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
