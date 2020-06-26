8504 JEFFERSONIAN COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

PRICE REDUCTION - DON~T MISS THIS GORGEOUS HOME IN TYSONS! Commuter~s dream with easy access to all Tysons amenities, and walkable the Silver Line Metro and and easy stroll to the new shopping and restaurant destination, 'The Boro" . Easy access to all major commuter routes AND includes monthly MAID service! Fabulous sun-drenched town-home with gorgeous top-to-bottom remodel, new bathrooms, and sparkling contemporary designer finishes in sought-after cul-de-sac. Open floor plan with fireplace, great for entertaining. Three UL bedrooms, and one lower level bedroom and family room. Private fenced patio. Great schools. Parking spaces and maintenance included.