8220 Crestwood Heights Drive, No. 1703

Beautiful 1 BR plus den 2 BA luxury condo on 17th floor. Walk to Metro and all amenities - First thing you will notice when you walk in are the gleaming hardwood floors, large windows and balcony from where to enjoy the view! Kitchen has all stainless steel appliances, and a large breakfast bar with all granite counter-tops.

Master bedroom has automatic blinds and great windows as well. En-suite master bathroom has all polished tiles and large Walk-in closet comes complete with adjustable organizers. Second room can be a great home office - it is ample and has good closet space. Second full bathroom has a tiled shower, marble tops and is simply lovely all-around.

You will appreciate the accent walls throughout this condominium as well as the large balcony and expansive views that only a 17th floor condo can offer!



Washer and dryer in unit. Garage parking. Walk to Metro, Harris Teeter, and Starbucks. Pool and fitness room and lovely common areas.



$300 Move in Fee + $500 refundable deposit for day of move-in.



No Pets Allowed



