All apartments in Tysons Corner
Find more places like 8220 Crestwood Heights Drive, No. 1703.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tysons Corner, VA
/
8220 Crestwood Heights Drive, No. 1703
Last updated May 25 2019 at 10:54 AM

8220 Crestwood Heights Drive, No. 1703

8220 Crestwood Heights Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tysons Corner
See all
North Central
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8220 Crestwood Heights Dr, Tysons Corner, VA 22102
North Central

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful 1 BR plus den 2 BA luxury condo on 17th floor. Walk to Metro and all amenities - First thing you will notice when you walk in are the gleaming hardwood floors, large windows and balcony from where to enjoy the view! Kitchen has all stainless steel appliances, and a large breakfast bar with all granite counter-tops.
Master bedroom has automatic blinds and great windows as well. En-suite master bathroom has all polished tiles and large Walk-in closet comes complete with adjustable organizers. Second room can be a great home office - it is ample and has good closet space. Second full bathroom has a tiled shower, marble tops and is simply lovely all-around.
You will appreciate the accent walls throughout this condominium as well as the large balcony and expansive views that only a 17th floor condo can offer!

Washer and dryer in unit. Garage parking. Walk to Metro, Harris Teeter, and Starbucks. Pool and fitness room and lovely common areas.

$300 Move in Fee + $500 refundable deposit for day of move-in.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4812934)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8220 Crestwood Heights Drive, No. 1703 have any available units?
8220 Crestwood Heights Drive, No. 1703 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tysons Corner, VA.
What amenities does 8220 Crestwood Heights Drive, No. 1703 have?
Some of 8220 Crestwood Heights Drive, No. 1703's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8220 Crestwood Heights Drive, No. 1703 currently offering any rent specials?
8220 Crestwood Heights Drive, No. 1703 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8220 Crestwood Heights Drive, No. 1703 pet-friendly?
No, 8220 Crestwood Heights Drive, No. 1703 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tysons Corner.
Does 8220 Crestwood Heights Drive, No. 1703 offer parking?
Yes, 8220 Crestwood Heights Drive, No. 1703 offers parking.
Does 8220 Crestwood Heights Drive, No. 1703 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8220 Crestwood Heights Drive, No. 1703 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8220 Crestwood Heights Drive, No. 1703 have a pool?
Yes, 8220 Crestwood Heights Drive, No. 1703 has a pool.
Does 8220 Crestwood Heights Drive, No. 1703 have accessible units?
No, 8220 Crestwood Heights Drive, No. 1703 does not have accessible units.
Does 8220 Crestwood Heights Drive, No. 1703 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8220 Crestwood Heights Drive, No. 1703 has units with dishwashers.
Does 8220 Crestwood Heights Drive, No. 1703 have units with air conditioning?
No, 8220 Crestwood Heights Drive, No. 1703 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Tysons Corner
1569 Onyx Dr
Tysons Corner, VA 22102
eaves Tysons Corner
1723 Gosnell Rd
Tysons Corner, VA 22182
LUMEN
1747 Tysons Central St
Tysons Corner, VA 22102
Adaire
1521 Boyd Pointe Way
Tysons Corner, VA 22182
Highgate at the Mile
7915 Jones Branch Dr
Tysons Corner, VA 22102
Nouvelle
7911 Westpark Dr
Tysons Corner, VA 22102
VITA Tysons Corner Center
7902 Tysons One Place
Tysons Corner, VA 22102
The Boro - Rise & Bolden
8301 Greensboro Drive
Tysons Corner, VA 22102

Similar Pages

Tysons Corner 1 BedroomsTysons Corner 2 Bedrooms
Tysons Corner Apartments with ParkingTysons Corner Apartments with Pools
Tysons Corner Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VA
Centreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VASuitland, MDAnnandale, VA
Springfield, VAMcNair, VAChillum, MDSterling, VALake Ridge, VALangley Park, MDLorton, VAMarumsco, VAWoodbridge, VAOakton, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North CentralEast Side
Old CourthouseTysons Central 7
Tysons Central 123Tysons East

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American University