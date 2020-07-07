8126 BOSS STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

In the heart of Tysons Corner, unbeatable sought-after location, this luxurious 3 bed, 3.5 bath townhome is strategically located: close to the Metro, commuter routes, Rt 66, 495 Dulles Toll Road, 2 blocks to Tysons Corner, dining & entertainment, and schools. The home features 11ft+ tall ceiling with beautiful hardwood floors on the main level, designer paint in & out, tons of natural light and a spacious remodeled kitchen (new Stainless Steel dishwasher will be installed prior to move-in). The maple cabinets, granite countertops with a 12' eatery is great for entertainment and functionality. Off the kitchen, you will enjoy a large family room, great for gatherings and relaxing. A spacious new Trex deck, off the kitchen, conveniently backs to trees. This well cared for residence boasts plenty of upgrades such as chair railings, crown molding, window blinds, a single car garage, and a fenced-in walkout basement with a fireplace. This impeccably maintained townhome won't last long!! Excuse the boxes. Tenant moving. House will be impeccable!!