Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:11 PM

8126 BOSS STREET

8126 Boss Street · (571) 386-1075
Location

8126 Boss Street, Tysons Corner, VA 22182

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,250

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 1990 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
In the heart of Tysons Corner, unbeatable sought-after location, this luxurious 3 bed, 3.5 bath townhome is strategically located: close to the Metro, commuter routes, Rt 66, 495 Dulles Toll Road, 2 blocks to Tysons Corner, dining & entertainment, and schools. The home features 11ft+ tall ceiling with beautiful hardwood floors on the main level, designer paint in & out, tons of natural light and a spacious remodeled kitchen (new Stainless Steel dishwasher will be installed prior to move-in). The maple cabinets, granite countertops with a 12' eatery is great for entertainment and functionality. Off the kitchen, you will enjoy a large family room, great for gatherings and relaxing. A spacious new Trex deck, off the kitchen, conveniently backs to trees. This well cared for residence boasts plenty of upgrades such as chair railings, crown molding, window blinds, a single car garage, and a fenced-in walkout basement with a fireplace. This impeccably maintained townhome won't last long!! Excuse the boxes. Tenant moving. House will be impeccable!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8126 BOSS STREET have any available units?
8126 BOSS STREET has a unit available for $3,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8126 BOSS STREET have?
Some of 8126 BOSS STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8126 BOSS STREET currently offering any rent specials?
8126 BOSS STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8126 BOSS STREET pet-friendly?
No, 8126 BOSS STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tysons Corner.
Does 8126 BOSS STREET offer parking?
Yes, 8126 BOSS STREET offers parking.
Does 8126 BOSS STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8126 BOSS STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8126 BOSS STREET have a pool?
No, 8126 BOSS STREET does not have a pool.
Does 8126 BOSS STREET have accessible units?
No, 8126 BOSS STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 8126 BOSS STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8126 BOSS STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 8126 BOSS STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 8126 BOSS STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
