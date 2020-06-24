All apartments in Tysons Corner
7651 TREMAYNE PLACE
Last updated July 13 2019 at 2:55 AM

7651 TREMAYNE PLACE

7651 Tremayne Place · No Longer Available
Location

7651 Tremayne Place, Tysons Corner, VA 22102
East Side

Amenities

granite counters
parking
recently renovated
pool
elevator
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
parking
pool
bbq/grill
guest parking
tennis court
Enter through main secured gate at 7681 Provincial Dr, McLEAN, Va 22102. Please request the key to the building 11 when going to the main entrance of the community. Beautifully updated 2BR/2BA corner-unit Condo in the heart of Tysons Corner. This cozy home is nestled in the serene gated community at The Colonies of Mclean. Brand new carpet and flooring, updated kitchen with granite countertops, new appliances, bathrooms fully upgraded, and fresh paint throughout the home. Spacious bedrooms and living area with plenty of natural light. Newly installed energy efficient windows. Condo comes with a reserved, covered parking space and plenty of open visitor parking. Close to major highways and only a short walking distance to the Silver Line Mclean Metro. Walking distance to Safeway grocery and future Wegmans. Walking distance to Elementary School. Easy access to Rt-123, I-495, I-66, and Dulles Toll Road, Dulles and Regan National airports. Included in condo amenities: Large and beautiful swimming pool, tennis courts, year round gas grills and club house.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7651 TREMAYNE PLACE have any available units?
7651 TREMAYNE PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tysons Corner, VA.
What amenities does 7651 TREMAYNE PLACE have?
Some of 7651 TREMAYNE PLACE's amenities include granite counters, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7651 TREMAYNE PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
7651 TREMAYNE PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7651 TREMAYNE PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 7651 TREMAYNE PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tysons Corner.
Does 7651 TREMAYNE PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 7651 TREMAYNE PLACE offers parking.
Does 7651 TREMAYNE PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7651 TREMAYNE PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7651 TREMAYNE PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 7651 TREMAYNE PLACE has a pool.
Does 7651 TREMAYNE PLACE have accessible units?
No, 7651 TREMAYNE PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 7651 TREMAYNE PLACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 7651 TREMAYNE PLACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7651 TREMAYNE PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7651 TREMAYNE PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
