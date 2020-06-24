7651 TREMAYNE PLACE

Amenities

Enter through main secured gate at 7681 Provincial Dr, McLEAN, Va 22102. Please request the key to the building 11 when going to the main entrance of the community. Beautifully updated 2BR/2BA corner-unit Condo in the heart of Tysons Corner. This cozy home is nestled in the serene gated community at The Colonies of Mclean. Brand new carpet and flooring, updated kitchen with granite countertops, new appliances, bathrooms fully upgraded, and fresh paint throughout the home. Spacious bedrooms and living area with plenty of natural light. Newly installed energy efficient windows. Condo comes with a reserved, covered parking space and plenty of open visitor parking. Close to major highways and only a short walking distance to the Silver Line Mclean Metro. Walking distance to Safeway grocery and future Wegmans. Walking distance to Elementary School. Easy access to Rt-123, I-495, I-66, and Dulles Toll Road, Dulles and Regan National airports. Included in condo amenities: Large and beautiful swimming pool, tennis courts, year round gas grills and club house.