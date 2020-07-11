1808 OLD MEADOW RD #1218

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator gym parking pool garage sauna

Price Reduced! 1BR+Den or 2BR Condo in the Heart of Tysons Corner! Newly Updated Kitchen, Bath and Wood Flooring. Designer Kitchen with Antique White Cabinets, Stainless Appliances and Granite Counters. Open Living Areas. Spacious Master Bedroom with Walk-in Closet. Updated Bath. Den or 2nd Bedroom Includes Closet. Combo Washer/Dryer. Private Balcony with Treetop Views plus Garage Parking! This Condo is Conveniently Located Near Elevator. The Encore is a Gated Community offering On-site Management, Desk Services, Library, Party Room, Exercise Room, Sauna, Seasonal Outdoor Pools & Much More! Garage Tunnel Connects to Regency~s Dry Cleaners, Convenience Store, and the McLean Sport & Health Club! Minutes to McLean Metro, Opening Soon Wegmans Grocery and Tysons Many Amenities! Easy Access to Major Routes for Getting Around Town~Very Convenient!