1808 OLD MEADOW RD #1218
Last updated July 22 2020 at 5:07 PM

1808 OLD MEADOW RD #1218

1808 Old Meadow Road · (866) 677-6937
Location

1808 Old Meadow Road, Tysons Corner, VA 22102
East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,590

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
sauna
Price Reduced! 1BR+Den or 2BR Condo in the Heart of Tysons Corner! Newly Updated Kitchen, Bath and Wood Flooring. Designer Kitchen with Antique White Cabinets, Stainless Appliances and Granite Counters. Open Living Areas. Spacious Master Bedroom with Walk-in Closet. Updated Bath. Den or 2nd Bedroom Includes Closet. Combo Washer/Dryer. Private Balcony with Treetop Views plus Garage Parking! This Condo is Conveniently Located Near Elevator. The Encore is a Gated Community offering On-site Management, Desk Services, Library, Party Room, Exercise Room, Sauna, Seasonal Outdoor Pools & Much More! Garage Tunnel Connects to Regency~s Dry Cleaners, Convenience Store, and the McLean Sport & Health Club! Minutes to McLean Metro, Opening Soon Wegmans Grocery and Tysons Many Amenities! Easy Access to Major Routes for Getting Around Town~Very Convenient!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1808 OLD MEADOW RD #1218 have any available units?
1808 OLD MEADOW RD #1218 has a unit available for $1,590 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1808 OLD MEADOW RD #1218 have?
Some of 1808 OLD MEADOW RD #1218's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1808 OLD MEADOW RD #1218 currently offering any rent specials?
1808 OLD MEADOW RD #1218 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1808 OLD MEADOW RD #1218 pet-friendly?
No, 1808 OLD MEADOW RD #1218 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tysons Corner.
Does 1808 OLD MEADOW RD #1218 offer parking?
Yes, 1808 OLD MEADOW RD #1218 offers parking.
Does 1808 OLD MEADOW RD #1218 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1808 OLD MEADOW RD #1218 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1808 OLD MEADOW RD #1218 have a pool?
Yes, 1808 OLD MEADOW RD #1218 has a pool.
Does 1808 OLD MEADOW RD #1218 have accessible units?
No, 1808 OLD MEADOW RD #1218 does not have accessible units.
Does 1808 OLD MEADOW RD #1218 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1808 OLD MEADOW RD #1218 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1808 OLD MEADOW RD #1218 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1808 OLD MEADOW RD #1218 does not have units with air conditioning.
