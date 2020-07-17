All apartments in Tysons Corner
Last updated June 30 2020 at 8:38 AM

1800 Old Meadow Rd

1800 Old Meadow Road · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1800 Old Meadow Road, Tysons Corner, VA 22102
East Side

Price and availability

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dogs allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
gym
parking
internet access
lobby
Fully Renovated SUNNY with spectacular view , 2-BedRoom, 2-FullBath CONDO, on 10th floor Corner Unit ,gym elevator-accessible, Fully Sheltered from Noise. Includes Two Reserved Parking Slots, located right on lobby level 4th row from the entrance door. Entrance. 2 storage bin.
Available from late Aug. for lease, one-year (or longer). in a convenient, gated complex -- minutes walk to McLean Metro (Silver Line) and to bus services. Also close by to the vast Tysons Corner Shopping Mall, Supermarkets (Safeway, Harris Teether), Wolf Trap Park, I-495 Beltway, I-66, Dulles Airport Access Route, and major arteries, e.g. Dolly Madison Blvd.(rt. 123), Leesburg Pike (rt. 7), George Wash. Memorial Parkway, etc., to DC and to North, East, West and South.

9ft. ceiling and hardwood flooring throughout, Crown Molding throughout, ample size bedrooms (master bedroom has walk-in closet. Also, a living section/room, and its adjacent dining section, Double sized balcony (like a patio - seats 3/4 & chat, or relax viewing the blue sky, the greenery of tall trees, bushes and the garden lawn

The fairly specious kitchen has quite modern stainless steel appliances, incl. microwave unit over the range, and granite counter-top. Full-size washing machine and dryer are located in the the kitchen.

Air conditioning and gas heating, and the major appliances,Connections to TV, Internet, etc. are readily available.
The complex also offers a well-equipped party room.
All Utilities (water, gas , electric and Garbage Disposal) are included in the rental fee
For a tour of the unit and/or of the ambient
For any other information, please contact
SERIOUS INQUIRIES ONLY. No Smoking. No Cats/Dogs

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1800 Old Meadow Rd have any available units?
1800 Old Meadow Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tysons Corner, VA.
What amenities does 1800 Old Meadow Rd have?
Some of 1800 Old Meadow Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1800 Old Meadow Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1800 Old Meadow Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1800 Old Meadow Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1800 Old Meadow Rd is pet friendly.
Does 1800 Old Meadow Rd offer parking?
Yes, 1800 Old Meadow Rd offers parking.
Does 1800 Old Meadow Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1800 Old Meadow Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1800 Old Meadow Rd have a pool?
No, 1800 Old Meadow Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1800 Old Meadow Rd have accessible units?
No, 1800 Old Meadow Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1800 Old Meadow Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1800 Old Meadow Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1800 Old Meadow Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1800 Old Meadow Rd has units with air conditioning.
