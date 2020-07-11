1650 SILVER HILL DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities 24hr concierge elevator gym parking pool garage guest suite new construction yoga

NEW Luxury Condo in Tysons~ walkable community, The Boro. This stunning space comes FULLY furnished with 3 bedroom, 2 bath, expansive views, gourmet kitchen, large pantry and island, spacious layout, 2 parking garage spaces, and more. Residents can enjoy 5-star amenities such as 24 hour concierge services, swimming pool, fitness center, yoga studio, and guest suite. Enjoy immediate access to everyday ease and fun. Located steps from the Greensboro station (silver line), Whole Foods, boutiques, and public park. Garage parking spaces on 7th floor #63 & #64. 3rd bedroom (NTC)