Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:23 PM

1650 SILVER HILL DR

1650 Silver Hill Drive · (540) 659-2141
Location

1650 Silver Hill Drive, Tysons Corner, VA 22102
Tysons Central 7

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2409 · Avail. now

$5,800

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1480 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
new construction
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
24hr concierge
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
guest suite
new construction
yoga
NEW Luxury Condo in Tysons~ walkable community, The Boro. This stunning space comes FULLY furnished with 3 bedroom, 2 bath, expansive views, gourmet kitchen, large pantry and island, spacious layout, 2 parking garage spaces, and more. Residents can enjoy 5-star amenities such as 24 hour concierge services, swimming pool, fitness center, yoga studio, and guest suite. Enjoy immediate access to everyday ease and fun. Located steps from the Greensboro station (silver line), Whole Foods, boutiques, and public park. Garage parking spaces on 7th floor #63 & #64. 3rd bedroom (NTC)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1650 SILVER HILL DR have any available units?
1650 SILVER HILL DR has a unit available for $5,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1650 SILVER HILL DR have?
Some of 1650 SILVER HILL DR's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1650 SILVER HILL DR currently offering any rent specials?
1650 SILVER HILL DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1650 SILVER HILL DR pet-friendly?
No, 1650 SILVER HILL DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tysons Corner.
Does 1650 SILVER HILL DR offer parking?
Yes, 1650 SILVER HILL DR offers parking.
Does 1650 SILVER HILL DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1650 SILVER HILL DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1650 SILVER HILL DR have a pool?
Yes, 1650 SILVER HILL DR has a pool.
Does 1650 SILVER HILL DR have accessible units?
No, 1650 SILVER HILL DR does not have accessible units.
Does 1650 SILVER HILL DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1650 SILVER HILL DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 1650 SILVER HILL DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 1650 SILVER HILL DR does not have units with air conditioning.
