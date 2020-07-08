1630 COLONIAL HILLS DR

1630 Colonial Hills Drive, Tysons Corner, VA 22102 East Side
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Gorgeous 4 level townhome located within walking distance of Metro*Luxury TH with many upgrades*gourmet kitchen with Wolf 6 burner gas stove *sub-zero refrigerator*plenty of granite counter tops*large open kitchen/eat-in/family room w/gas frpl*hardwoods on all levels*2 decks*3rd level master suite w/fp with his and hers baths/Jacuzzi tub/lg shower w/ body jets*2 br/1ba on 4th lev*Fam rm w/frpl *
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
