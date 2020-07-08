All apartments in Tysons Corner
1630 COLONIAL HILLS DR
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:44 AM

1630 COLONIAL HILLS DR

1630 Colonial Hills Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1630 Colonial Hills Drive, Tysons Corner, VA 22102
East Side

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous 4 level townhome located within walking distance of Metro*Luxury TH with many upgrades*gourmet kitchen with Wolf 6 burner gas stove *sub-zero refrigerator*plenty of granite counter tops*large open kitchen/eat-in/family room w/gas frpl*hardwoods on all levels*2 decks*3rd level master suite w/fp with his and hers baths/Jacuzzi tub/lg shower w/ body jets*2 br/1ba on 4th lev*Fam rm w/frpl *

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1630 COLONIAL HILLS DR have any available units?
1630 COLONIAL HILLS DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tysons Corner, VA.
What amenities does 1630 COLONIAL HILLS DR have?
Some of 1630 COLONIAL HILLS DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1630 COLONIAL HILLS DR currently offering any rent specials?
1630 COLONIAL HILLS DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1630 COLONIAL HILLS DR pet-friendly?
No, 1630 COLONIAL HILLS DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tysons Corner.
Does 1630 COLONIAL HILLS DR offer parking?
Yes, 1630 COLONIAL HILLS DR offers parking.
Does 1630 COLONIAL HILLS DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1630 COLONIAL HILLS DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1630 COLONIAL HILLS DR have a pool?
No, 1630 COLONIAL HILLS DR does not have a pool.
Does 1630 COLONIAL HILLS DR have accessible units?
No, 1630 COLONIAL HILLS DR does not have accessible units.
Does 1630 COLONIAL HILLS DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1630 COLONIAL HILLS DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 1630 COLONIAL HILLS DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 1630 COLONIAL HILLS DR does not have units with air conditioning.

