1600 SPRING GATE DRIVE

Jon Bass and Douglas Realty present to you a beautiful 1 bed/1 bath condo in McLean/Tysons area. The condo is 0.3 MILES TO THE MCLEAN METRO STATION, a block away from Capital One HQ, Tyson's Corner Center is only 1.6 miles away with many retail stores and plenty of restaurants. Seconds from 66/495/267 highways!! The unit is one of the largest in the community with a full bath with plenty of closet and counter top space. This conveniently located second floor condo boasts a large living room area with a balcony that has fantastic views. The bedroom features a large WALK-IN CLOSET, and plenty of windows that allow natural light into the unit. Great counter and cabinet space in kitchen that opens up to a dining area. Condo amenities include pool, gym, sauna, clubhouse, parking, on-site management, and playground!