1600 SPRING GATE DRIVE
Last updated July 7 2020 at 12:30 PM

1600 SPRING GATE DRIVE

1600 Spring Gate Drive · (866) 987-3937
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1600 Spring Gate Drive, Tysons Corner, VA 22102
Tysons East

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 2209 · Avail. now

$1,600

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 815 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
walk in closets
gym
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
playground
pool
sauna
Jon Bass and Douglas Realty present to you a beautiful 1 bed/1 bath condo in McLean/Tysons area. The condo is 0.3 MILES TO THE MCLEAN METRO STATION, a block away from Capital One HQ, Tyson's Corner Center is only 1.6 miles away with many retail stores and plenty of restaurants. Seconds from 66/495/267 highways!! The unit is one of the largest in the community with a full bath with plenty of closet and counter top space. This conveniently located second floor condo boasts a large living room area with a balcony that has fantastic views. The bedroom features a large WALK-IN CLOSET, and plenty of windows that allow natural light into the unit. Great counter and cabinet space in kitchen that opens up to a dining area. Condo amenities include pool, gym, sauna, clubhouse, parking, on-site management, and playground!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1600 SPRING GATE DRIVE have any available units?
1600 SPRING GATE DRIVE has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1600 SPRING GATE DRIVE have?
Some of 1600 SPRING GATE DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1600 SPRING GATE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1600 SPRING GATE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1600 SPRING GATE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1600 SPRING GATE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tysons Corner.
Does 1600 SPRING GATE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1600 SPRING GATE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1600 SPRING GATE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1600 SPRING GATE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1600 SPRING GATE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 1600 SPRING GATE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 1600 SPRING GATE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1600 SPRING GATE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1600 SPRING GATE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1600 SPRING GATE DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1600 SPRING GATE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1600 SPRING GATE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
