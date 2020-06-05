1537 NORTHERN NECK DR #7

1537 Northern Neck Drive, Tysons Corner, VA 22182 West Side
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
Terrific two bedroom- two bath unit. Family room kitchen combo. Bright and full of lots of natural sunlight! Full size washer/dryer in unit. Great space! Three sided fireplace in living room/dining room area. Great community! no smokers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
