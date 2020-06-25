1535 LINCOLN WAY #204

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Best Price--HURRY!Fantastic One Bedroom One Bath corner unit. FRESH PAINT AND NEW CARPET! New windows and screens, NEW sliding glass door and screen door just installed! Tons of natural light. Large open living room with cozy fireplace, and built ins at fireplace. The living room, separate dining area , open kitchen and large balcony offer fantastic formal and casual entertaining options. Kitchen with breakfast bar and lots of storage. Spacious walk-in closet in master bedroom. Full size stand alone washer and stand alone dryer in laundry room. All this and assigned parking, walk to commuter lot, very close to Tysons Corner and Greensboro Metro Stations, Tyson Corner Mall and the new Flagship Whole Foods with Specialized Food Hall--this neighborhood is a gem! All applications must be completed online. Pets, case by case basis.