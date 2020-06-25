All apartments in Tysons Corner
Last updated July 18 2020 at 10:21 AM

1535 LINCOLN WAY #204

1535 Lincoln Way · (866) 677-6937
Location

1535 Lincoln Way, Tysons Corner, VA 22102
North Central

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,525

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Best Price--HURRY!Fantastic One Bedroom One Bath corner unit. FRESH PAINT AND NEW CARPET! New windows and screens, NEW sliding glass door and screen door just installed! Tons of natural light. Large open living room with cozy fireplace, and built ins at fireplace. The living room, separate dining area , open kitchen and large balcony offer fantastic formal and casual entertaining options. Kitchen with breakfast bar and lots of storage. Spacious walk-in closet in master bedroom. Full size stand alone washer and stand alone dryer in laundry room. All this and assigned parking, walk to commuter lot, very close to Tysons Corner and Greensboro Metro Stations, Tyson Corner Mall and the new Flagship Whole Foods with Specialized Food Hall--this neighborhood is a gem! All applications must be completed online. Pets, case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1535 LINCOLN WAY #204 have any available units?
1535 LINCOLN WAY #204 has a unit available for $1,525 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1535 LINCOLN WAY #204 have?
Some of 1535 LINCOLN WAY #204's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1535 LINCOLN WAY #204 currently offering any rent specials?
1535 LINCOLN WAY #204 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1535 LINCOLN WAY #204 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1535 LINCOLN WAY #204 is pet friendly.
Does 1535 LINCOLN WAY #204 offer parking?
Yes, 1535 LINCOLN WAY #204 offers parking.
Does 1535 LINCOLN WAY #204 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1535 LINCOLN WAY #204 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1535 LINCOLN WAY #204 have a pool?
No, 1535 LINCOLN WAY #204 does not have a pool.
Does 1535 LINCOLN WAY #204 have accessible units?
No, 1535 LINCOLN WAY #204 does not have accessible units.
Does 1535 LINCOLN WAY #204 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1535 LINCOLN WAY #204 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1535 LINCOLN WAY #204 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1535 LINCOLN WAY #204 does not have units with air conditioning.
