Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:16 AM

24 Bridgehampton Place

24 Bridgehampton Place · (804) 270-1600
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

24 Bridgehampton Place, Tuckahoe, VA 23229

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 24 Bridgehampton Place · Avail. now

$2,095

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2240 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
24 Bridgehampton Place Available 06/08/20 Four-Bedroom Colonial in Tuckahoe - Bridgehampton Place is an awesome 2240 square foot, four-bedroom/two & half bath home with a two-car garage in Tuckahoe! Located on a quiet cul-de-sac with a large eat-in kitchen, wood-burning fireplace, built-in bookshelves, and formal rooms! This colonial-style home won't last long so make sure to apply today!

TO SCHEDULE A PROPERTY TOUR: Please go to our website and complete an online application. To apply online, go to www.rentalhomesinrichmond.com and click on view available properties. Go to the property you are interested in and hit the apply online option. $35 NON-REFUNDABLE fee will apply. Once we have reviewed your application, we will call to set up a time between 10:00 AM and 4:00 PM to show the property.

No Section 8 accepted.

All applicants are subject to credit approval. All applicants will be required to meet a minimum gross household income (income will be verified). All applicants must be 18 years or older, will be screened for criminal history, and must have acceptable housing references. A $100 processing fee will apply once the application is approved.

All applicants must provide a contact phone number and email address when submitting an inquiry.

NO SMOKING.

(RLNE4864161)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24 Bridgehampton Place have any available units?
24 Bridgehampton Place has a unit available for $2,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 24 Bridgehampton Place currently offering any rent specials?
24 Bridgehampton Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24 Bridgehampton Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 24 Bridgehampton Place is pet friendly.
Does 24 Bridgehampton Place offer parking?
Yes, 24 Bridgehampton Place does offer parking.
Does 24 Bridgehampton Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24 Bridgehampton Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24 Bridgehampton Place have a pool?
No, 24 Bridgehampton Place does not have a pool.
Does 24 Bridgehampton Place have accessible units?
No, 24 Bridgehampton Place does not have accessible units.
Does 24 Bridgehampton Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 24 Bridgehampton Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 24 Bridgehampton Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 24 Bridgehampton Place does not have units with air conditioning.
