Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:58 AM

3730 LIONS FIELD ROAD

3730 Lionsfield Road · (703) 753-7910
Location

3730 Lionsfield Road, Triangle, VA 22172

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,800

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2824 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Gorgeous Single Family home For Rent in an ideally situated location. Close proximity to Quantico and Ft Belvoir as well as all major commuting routes to Dc and various employment hubs. This home has a spacious gourmet Kitchen with Newer appliances to include New Refrigerator, double ovens, microwave, dishwasher, island and upgraded granite counters. Separate dining room as well as spacious family room with gas fireplace off the kitchen make this a wonderful home to entertain. This home has particularly spacious bedrooms and Master bedroom has large walk in closet and master bath retreat with separate shower and soaking tub. Large unfinished basement ideal for extra storage. Pets may be considered case by caseThis is a must see. Will not last long. Available for Rent immediately.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3730 LIONS FIELD ROAD have any available units?
3730 LIONS FIELD ROAD has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3730 LIONS FIELD ROAD have?
Some of 3730 LIONS FIELD ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3730 LIONS FIELD ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
3730 LIONS FIELD ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3730 LIONS FIELD ROAD pet-friendly?
Yes, 3730 LIONS FIELD ROAD is pet friendly.
Does 3730 LIONS FIELD ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 3730 LIONS FIELD ROAD does offer parking.
Does 3730 LIONS FIELD ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3730 LIONS FIELD ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3730 LIONS FIELD ROAD have a pool?
No, 3730 LIONS FIELD ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 3730 LIONS FIELD ROAD have accessible units?
No, 3730 LIONS FIELD ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 3730 LIONS FIELD ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3730 LIONS FIELD ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 3730 LIONS FIELD ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 3730 LIONS FIELD ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
