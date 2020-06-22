3730 LIONS FIELD ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Gorgeous Single Family home For Rent in an ideally situated location. Close proximity to Quantico and Ft Belvoir as well as all major commuting routes to Dc and various employment hubs. This home has a spacious gourmet Kitchen with Newer appliances to include New Refrigerator, double ovens, microwave, dishwasher, island and upgraded granite counters. Separate dining room as well as spacious family room with gas fireplace off the kitchen make this a wonderful home to entertain. This home has particularly spacious bedrooms and Master bedroom has large walk in closet and master bath retreat with separate shower and soaking tub. Large unfinished basement ideal for extra storage. Pets may be considered case by caseThis is a must see. Will not last long. Available for Rent immediately.