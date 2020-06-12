/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:55 PM
33 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Timberlake, VA
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
122 Kitty Hawk Sq.
122 Kitty Hawk Square, Timberlake, VA
3 Bedrooms
$950
1220 sqft
Great Location - Campbell County Townhome - Town home close to Timberlake Road or Leesville Road, available soon. Main level Living room, half bath, Eat -in kitchen with stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave and washer/ dryer hook-ups.
1 of 13
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
94 Rowse Dr.
94 Rowse Drive, Timberlake, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1399 sqft
94 Rowse Dr. Available 07/03/20 3 BR Townhouse Located in Braxton Park - 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhouse available July in the Braxton Park Townhouse Community. 5 minutes to 460 and located right off Timberlake Rd. Gorgeous Community with pool access.
Results within 1 mile of Timberlake
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Beverly Hills
12 Units Available
The Gardens on Timberlake
240 Beverly Hills Cir, Lynchburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,115
1376 sqft
Take A Virtual Tour Today! The Gardens on Timberlake in Lynchburg, VA makes your apartment more than a place to sleep and eat. Our spacious apartments offer luxury finishes including granite counters and large walk-in closets.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
Cornerstone
1 Unit Available
235 Capstone Drive
235 Capstone Drive, Lynchburg, VA
This beautiful town home has hardwood floors throughout the main level. In the kitchen there are granite countertops, upgraded cabinetry, and stainless steel appliances.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
Wyndhurst
1 Unit Available
1311 Enterprise Drive Unit B
1311 Enterprise Dr, Lynchburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1150 sqft
Beautiful panoramic MOUNTAIN VIEWS!! Three Bedroom Apartment in Wyndhust! Available Now! Three bedrooms, two full baths, stove, dishwasher, microwave, refrigerator, washer and dryer.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
Cornerstone
1 Unit Available
513 Capstone Drive
513 Capstone Drive, Lynchburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2096 sqft
This beautiful home offers a spacious kitchen with gorgeous mocha glazed maple cabinets, tile backsplash and all modern appliances. Open floor plan offers a huge living room, dining room and kitchen perfect for entertaining.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
Cornerstone
1 Unit Available
514 Capstone Drive
514 Capstone Drive, Lynchburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1300 sqft
Beautiful Townhouse in Cornerstone Community! This 3 Bed/2.5 Bath townhouse is located in Cornerstone Community. It contains beautiful hardwood flooring downstairs and has a driveway conveniently located in the back.
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
Wyndhurst
1 Unit Available
604 Northwynd Circle
604 Northwynd Circle, Lynchburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1689 sqft
3 Bedroom Townhouse In Wyndhurst! This town home is located in the beautiful Wyndhurst neighborhood of Lynchburg, VA. One car garage on bottom floor with finished room to be used as a bedroom or bonus room with a half bath.
1 of 1
Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
107 Wexford Place
107 Wexford Pl, Lynchburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1264 sqft
107 Wexford Place Available 06/01/20 Wexford Townhouse - Fully furnished townhome in a quiet neighborhood off of Leesville Road. This end unit townhouse has a covered front porch, back patio, and assigned parking spaces.
1 of 11
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
505 Barrington Way
505 Barrington Place, Lynchburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1500 sqft
505 Barrington Way Available 05/02/20 Gorgeous HUGE townhouse in Lynchburg! Off Leesville Road! - Excellent location! A quick drive to LU, 460, & Wards Road. This townhome is located in the Wexford subdivision on a culdesac street.
Results within 5 miles of Timberlake
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 06:58pm
$
31 Units Available
Legacy at Linden Park
1000 Misty Mountain Rd, Lynchburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,080
1283 sqft
The Legacy Community at Linden Park in Lynchburg, VA, offers a variety of different types of pet-friendly units, all complete with granite countertops, dishwashers, outdoor space, and access to a pool and gym.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
6 Units Available
Jefferson Forest Manor
1062 Madison View Drive #101, Forest, VA
3 Bedrooms
$985
1100 sqft
Take A Virtual Tour Now! At Jefferson Forest Manor Apartments, we offer well-designed open floor plan apartments in a countrylike setting.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
$
Contact for Availability
Old Mill Townhomes
725 Mill Stream Ln, Lynchburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1044 sqft
Searching for the perfect place to live can take some people a lifetime. Located just off of Timberlake Road in Lynchburg, Old Mill Townhomes is a friendly community in a quiet yet convenient area.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
214 Devonshire Road
214 Devonshire Road, Lynchburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$775
1170 sqft
214 Devonshire Road Available 06/15/20 Charming 3 bedroom in the Georgetown Forest - Spacious 3 bedroom 1.5 bath end-unit with a privacy fenced yard.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
127 Creekview Court
127 Creekview Court, Lynchburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1430 sqft
Lovely Home All on one Level - This cute, well-maintained house is located off Forest Road, private setting. All one-level living. Living room with wood flooring. Kitchen with refrigerator, stove, dishwasher and breakfast bar. Dining area.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
110 Aaron Place Unit #311
110 Aaron Place, Lynchburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1390 sqft
Great Location! 3 Bedroom Townhome For Rent - This is a 3 story, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath Townhouse located near both Wards Road and Liberty University. The first floor has a large living-room, kitchen and half bath.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
68 Gloucester Dr.
68 Gloucester Drive, Campbell County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1296 sqft
68 Gloucester Dr. Available 08/07/20 Luxury Townhome in Tavern Grove - This Townhome offers 3 bedrooms and 3 bath rooms. This Townhome includes appliances such as a stove, dishwasher, microwave, and refrigerator.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
157 Old Tavern Circle
157 Old Tavern Circle, Campbell County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1296 sqft
157 Old Tavern Circle - 157 Old Tavern Circle Available 08/07/20 Beautiful Town-Home - 3 Bedroom, 3 Full Bath Town-home in great Campbell County Location! Conveniently located just minutes from Liberty University.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Fort Hill
1 Unit Available
1160 Lindsay Street
1160 Lindsay Street, Lynchburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$925
1434 sqft
Two Story House in Fort Hill - Covered front porch,.Main level hardwood floors, living and dining rooms, kitchen with stove, refrigerator, Washer/dryer hook ups and full bath. Upper level three bedrooms and full bath. Central air and Gas heat.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
155 Old Tavern Circle
155 Old Tavern Circle, Campbell County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1296 sqft
155 Old Tavern Circle Available 08/01/20 3 BR Unit Left In Tavern Grove !!! - 3 Bedroom, 3 Full Bath TH in Tavern Grove just minutes from LU.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
50 Gloucester Dr.
50 Gloucester Drive, Campbell County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1296 sqft
50 Gloucester Dr.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
56 Gloucester Dr.
56 Gloucester Drive, Campbell County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1296 sqft
56 Gloucester Dr. Available 08/01/20 Tavern Grove - 3BR/3BA - Get it before it's gone! - 3 Bedroom, 3 Full Bath TH in Tavern Grove just minutes from LU.
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2164 Hawkins Mill Road
2164 Hawkins Mill Road, Bedford County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$995
2200 sqft
2164 Hawkins Mill Road Available 06/15/20 Bedford County Duplex with Basement (Hawkins Mill Road) - Spacious 3BR, 1.5BA three level duplex town house.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2009 Lakeside Dr. #306
2009 Lakeside Drive, Lynchburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1720 sqft
2009 Lakeside Dr. #306 Available 08/07/20 Stunning 3 Bedroom 3.5 Bath Townhome. Great Location! - This 3 Level Townhome, near the University of Lynchburg, is ready for someone to make it their home. Each Bedroom is spacious and has its own full bath.