Sugarland Run, VA
504 BEACON DRIVE
Last updated June 15 2020 at 12:35 AM

504 BEACON DRIVE

504 Beacon Drive · (703) 350-2955
Location

504 Beacon Drive, Sugarland Run, VA 20164

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2472 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Check out this fully updated townhome in the highly sought after Mirror Ridge Community! With 3 bedrooms 2 full baths on the top level, all freshly carpeted and painted. Main level features hardwoods, and tile, large dining room and den, a eat in updated kitchen. Kitchen has granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a large sliding glass door to the deck. The basement features a room, a large rec room, a very nice utility laundry, a full bath, and a walk out basement. The rear is fully fenced with a small patio and backs to common area. See it today before its too late!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 504 BEACON DRIVE have any available units?
504 BEACON DRIVE has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 504 BEACON DRIVE have?
Some of 504 BEACON DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 504 BEACON DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
504 BEACON DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 504 BEACON DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 504 BEACON DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sugarland Run.
Does 504 BEACON DRIVE offer parking?
No, 504 BEACON DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 504 BEACON DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 504 BEACON DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 504 BEACON DRIVE have a pool?
No, 504 BEACON DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 504 BEACON DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 504 BEACON DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 504 BEACON DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 504 BEACON DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 504 BEACON DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 504 BEACON DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
