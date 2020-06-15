504 BEACON DRIVE

Amenities

Check out this fully updated townhome in the highly sought after Mirror Ridge Community! With 3 bedrooms 2 full baths on the top level, all freshly carpeted and painted. Main level features hardwoods, and tile, large dining room and den, a eat in updated kitchen. Kitchen has granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a large sliding glass door to the deck. The basement features a room, a large rec room, a very nice utility laundry, a full bath, and a walk out basement. The rear is fully fenced with a small patio and backs to common area. See it today before its too late!