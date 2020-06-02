46788 Sweet Birch Terrace, Sugarland Run, VA 20164
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Excellent location. Hardwood floors all levels. Newer appliances . Formal living & Dinning. Spacious Kitchen W/ granite counters . Ample kitchen closet space. Breakfast table space . Family room off kitchen. Lower level walk-out rec room w/fireplace. back yard patio. Huge master suite to include delux master bath with separate tub & shower & huge master walk-in closet. Private deck backs to common area. Shows extremely well.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
