Sugarland Run, VA
46788 SWEET BIRCH TERRACE
Last updated June 2 2020 at 6:29 AM

46788 SWEET BIRCH TERRACE

46788 Sweet Birch Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

46788 Sweet Birch Terrace, Sugarland Run, VA 20164

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Excellent location. Hardwood floors all levels. Newer appliances . Formal living & Dinning. Spacious Kitchen W/ granite counters . Ample kitchen closet space. Breakfast table space . Family room off kitchen. Lower level walk-out rec room w/fireplace. back yard patio. Huge master suite to include delux master bath with separate tub & shower & huge master walk-in closet. Private deck backs to common area. Shows extremely well.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 46788 SWEET BIRCH TERRACE have any available units?
46788 SWEET BIRCH TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sugarland Run, VA.
What amenities does 46788 SWEET BIRCH TERRACE have?
Some of 46788 SWEET BIRCH TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 46788 SWEET BIRCH TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
46788 SWEET BIRCH TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 46788 SWEET BIRCH TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 46788 SWEET BIRCH TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sugarland Run.
Does 46788 SWEET BIRCH TERRACE offer parking?
No, 46788 SWEET BIRCH TERRACE does not offer parking.
Does 46788 SWEET BIRCH TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 46788 SWEET BIRCH TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 46788 SWEET BIRCH TERRACE have a pool?
No, 46788 SWEET BIRCH TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 46788 SWEET BIRCH TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 46788 SWEET BIRCH TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 46788 SWEET BIRCH TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 46788 SWEET BIRCH TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 46788 SWEET BIRCH TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 46788 SWEET BIRCH TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.
