VERY SPACIOUS & WELL MAINTAINED TOWN HOME IN SOUGHT AFTER WESTERLEY COMMUNITY*** IMMACUALTE CONDITION*** FULLY FINISHED*** 3 LEVELS*** 3 BEDS** 2 & 1/2 BATHS*** 2 CAR GARAGE*** HUGE DECK*** LUXURY MASTER WITH VAULTED CEILINGS*** WALK IN CLOSETS*** BRICK FRONT*** BAY WINDOW*** LARGE REC ROOM** WALK OUT TO BRICK PATIO & FENCED YARD*** MUST SEE
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 21496 TAMARACK RIDGE SQUARE have any available units?
21496 TAMARACK RIDGE SQUARE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sugarland Run, VA.
What amenities does 21496 TAMARACK RIDGE SQUARE have?
Some of 21496 TAMARACK RIDGE SQUARE's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21496 TAMARACK RIDGE SQUARE currently offering any rent specials?
21496 TAMARACK RIDGE SQUARE is not currently offering any rent specials.