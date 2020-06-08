214 NEWBURY PLACE

Amenities
Enjoy large single family home. Recently painted and newish carpet and flooring. BALBOA - Largest model in Sugarland Run on quiet corner cul-de-sac lot w/fenced yard and patio off eat-in kitchen. Enjoy gas heat and wood-burning fireplace too. Pets considered on case-by-case basis. GREAT Location, Rt. 7; Toll Rd.; Dulles Town Center Shopping Mall; Rt 28; approx., 10 min. to Dulles Airport. Neighborhood Elementary and Middle School . Sugarland Run Neighborhood Amenities include pond, Community Center, Large Pool, Playground and Walking Paths.