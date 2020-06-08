All apartments in Sugarland Run
214 NEWBURY PLACE
Last updated June 8 2020 at 9:54 PM

214 NEWBURY PLACE

214 Newbury Place · (703) 742-6900
Location

214 Newbury Place, Sugarland Run, VA 20164
Sugarland Run

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1942 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
playground
pool
Enjoy large single family home. Recently painted and newish carpet and flooring. BALBOA - Largest model in Sugarland Run on quiet corner cul-de-sac lot w/fenced yard and patio off eat-in kitchen. Enjoy gas heat and wood-burning fireplace too. Pets considered on case-by-case basis. GREAT Location, Rt. 7; Toll Rd.; Dulles Town Center Shopping Mall; Rt 28; approx., 10 min. to Dulles Airport. Neighborhood Elementary and Middle School . Sugarland Run Neighborhood Amenities include pond, Community Center, Large Pool, Playground and Walking Paths.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 214 NEWBURY PLACE have any available units?
214 NEWBURY PLACE has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 214 NEWBURY PLACE have?
Some of 214 NEWBURY PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 214 NEWBURY PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
214 NEWBURY PLACE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 214 NEWBURY PLACE pet-friendly?
Yes, 214 NEWBURY PLACE is pet friendly.
Does 214 NEWBURY PLACE offer parking?
No, 214 NEWBURY PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 214 NEWBURY PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 214 NEWBURY PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 214 NEWBURY PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 214 NEWBURY PLACE has a pool.
Does 214 NEWBURY PLACE have accessible units?
No, 214 NEWBURY PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 214 NEWBURY PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 214 NEWBURY PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 214 NEWBURY PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 214 NEWBURY PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
