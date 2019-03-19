All apartments in Sugarland Run
207 GREENFIELD COURT

207 Greenfield Court · No Longer Available
Location

207 Greenfield Court, Sugarland Run, VA 20164
Sugarland Run

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
RENOVATED IN 2016 * NEWER KITCHEN CABINETS, GRANITE COUNTERS *STAINLESS APPLIANCES * NEWER FLOORING * UPDATED BATHS * NEWER WINDOWS * NEWER DOORS AND HARDWARE * NEWER WASHER AND DRYER * PAINTED * 2 RESERVED PARKING SPACES * AVAILABLE 1/1/19.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 207 GREENFIELD COURT have any available units?
207 GREENFIELD COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sugarland Run, VA.
What amenities does 207 GREENFIELD COURT have?
Some of 207 GREENFIELD COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 207 GREENFIELD COURT currently offering any rent specials?
207 GREENFIELD COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 207 GREENFIELD COURT pet-friendly?
No, 207 GREENFIELD COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sugarland Run.
Does 207 GREENFIELD COURT offer parking?
Yes, 207 GREENFIELD COURT offers parking.
Does 207 GREENFIELD COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 207 GREENFIELD COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 207 GREENFIELD COURT have a pool?
No, 207 GREENFIELD COURT does not have a pool.
Does 207 GREENFIELD COURT have accessible units?
No, 207 GREENFIELD COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 207 GREENFIELD COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 207 GREENFIELD COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 207 GREENFIELD COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 207 GREENFIELD COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
