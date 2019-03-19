Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Sugarland Run
Find more places like 207 GREENFIELD COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Sugarland Run, VA
/
207 GREENFIELD COURT
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
207 GREENFIELD COURT
207 Greenfield Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
207 Greenfield Court, Sugarland Run, VA 20164
Sugarland Run
Amenities
in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
RENOVATED IN 2016 * NEWER KITCHEN CABINETS, GRANITE COUNTERS *STAINLESS APPLIANCES * NEWER FLOORING * UPDATED BATHS * NEWER WINDOWS * NEWER DOORS AND HARDWARE * NEWER WASHER AND DRYER * PAINTED * 2 RESERVED PARKING SPACES * AVAILABLE 1/1/19.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 207 GREENFIELD COURT have any available units?
207 GREENFIELD COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Sugarland Run, VA
.
What amenities does 207 GREENFIELD COURT have?
Some of 207 GREENFIELD COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 207 GREENFIELD COURT currently offering any rent specials?
207 GREENFIELD COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 207 GREENFIELD COURT pet-friendly?
No, 207 GREENFIELD COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Sugarland Run
.
Does 207 GREENFIELD COURT offer parking?
Yes, 207 GREENFIELD COURT offers parking.
Does 207 GREENFIELD COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 207 GREENFIELD COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 207 GREENFIELD COURT have a pool?
No, 207 GREENFIELD COURT does not have a pool.
Does 207 GREENFIELD COURT have accessible units?
No, 207 GREENFIELD COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 207 GREENFIELD COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 207 GREENFIELD COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 207 GREENFIELD COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 207 GREENFIELD COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Similar Pages
Sugarland Run 3 Bedrooms
Sugarland Run Apartments with Balcony
Sugarland Run Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Arlington, VA
Alexandria, VA
Silver Spring, MD
Rockville, MD
Germantown, MD
Frederick, MD
Bethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MD
Reston, VA
North Bethesda, MD
Manassas, VA
Centreville, VA
Fairfax, VA
Ashburn, VA
Wheaton, MD
Herndon, VA
Leesburg, VA
Lowes Island, VA
Cascades, VA
Great Falls, VA
Sterling, VA
Dranesville, VA
Countryside, VA
Dulles Town Center, VA
McNair, VA
Wolf Trap, VA
Floris, VA
Lansdowne, VA
Franklin Farm, VA
McLean, VA
Oakton, VA
Chantilly, VA
Loudoun Valley Estates, VA
North Potomac, MD
Broadlands, VA
Apartments Near Colleges
Hood College
Marymount University
American University
Catholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia