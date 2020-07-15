All apartments in Suffolk
Beamon's Mill

224 Beamons Mill Trail · (510) 564-7343
Location

224 Beamons Mill Trail, Suffolk, VA 23434

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 day AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 319 · Avail. now

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Unit 102 · Avail. now

$1,425

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Beamon's Mill.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
dog park
e-payments
online portal
playground
Seize your chance to live in one of the premier apartment communities in Suffolk, VA. Picture coming home every day to Beamon’s Mill and enjoy the warm embrace of meticulous landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities tailored to enhance your life. Located in Suffolk County, with easy access to Nansemond Parkway and Beamon’s Mill Trail, Beamon’s Mill is just minutes away from Downtown Suffolk, as well as all the shopping, dining, and entertainment that nearby Chesapeake has to offer.

Beamon’s Mill provides its residents a wide selection of unique one, two and three-bedroom apartment homes and townhomes that feature exclusive community and household amenities like full-size washer/dryer hookups.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
fee: $300 one time
limit: 2 max allowed
rent: $25 per month (1st pet) $15 per month (2nd pet)
restrictions: Max weight 100 lb each. Rottweilers, Pitbulls, Dobermans, Snakes, Reptiles
Parking Details: Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Beamon's Mill have any available units?
Beamon's Mill has 2 units available starting at $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Suffolk, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Suffolk Rent Report.
What amenities does Beamon's Mill have?
Some of Beamon's Mill's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Beamon's Mill currently offering any rent specials?
Beamon's Mill is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Beamon's Mill pet-friendly?
Yes, Beamon's Mill is pet friendly.
Does Beamon's Mill offer parking?
Yes, Beamon's Mill offers parking.
Does Beamon's Mill have units with washers and dryers?
No, Beamon's Mill does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Beamon's Mill have a pool?
No, Beamon's Mill does not have a pool.
Does Beamon's Mill have accessible units?
Yes, Beamon's Mill has accessible units.
Does Beamon's Mill have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Beamon's Mill has units with dishwashers.
