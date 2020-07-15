Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Beamon's Mill.
Amenities
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
dog park
e-payments
online portal
playground
Seize your chance to live in one of the premier apartment communities in Suffolk, VA. Picture coming home every day to Beamon’s Mill and enjoy the warm embrace of meticulous landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities tailored to enhance your life. Located in Suffolk County, with easy access to Nansemond Parkway and Beamon’s Mill Trail, Beamon’s Mill is just minutes away from Downtown Suffolk, as well as all the shopping, dining, and entertainment that nearby Chesapeake has to offer.
Beamon’s Mill provides its residents a wide selection of unique one, two and three-bedroom apartment homes and townhomes that feature exclusive community and household amenities like full-size washer/dryer hookups.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
fee: $300 one time
limit: 2 max allowed
rent: $25 per month (1st pet) $15 per month (2nd pet)