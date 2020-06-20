All apartments in Suffolk
8796 Adams Drive

8796 Adams Drive · (540) 625-1891
Location

8796 Adams Drive, Suffolk, VA 23433

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,095

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2933 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
This beautiful property is located in the Sleepy Lake area of Suffolk, the neighborhood really lives up to it's name! Built in 2003, this single family home offers almost 3000 sqft of living space! The property is also packed with amenities including: 2-car Attached Garage! Spacious Rear Deck. Gas Fireplace in Sunken Living Room! Breakfast Nook. Jack-and-Jill Style Full Bathroom! Open, High-Ceiling Foyer. Large Kitchen with Island! Hardwood Flooring. Must-see En-suite Master Bathroom with 2 Walk-in Closets! 2-sided Gas Fireplace in Master Bedroom/Bathroom. Washer and Dryer Included! Pet-Friendly with 1-time fee. $60 per adult applicant. Lease prep fee of $150 due at lease signing. *Required $35 Monthly Tenant Benefit Package provides for amenities such as air filters delivered to your doorstep every month, coverage under our Master Renters Insurance Policy, 24 hr maintenance call service, and much more! Ask about our new NO UPFRONT CASH SECURITY DEPOSIT option for those that qualify, sorry no vouchers

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8796 Adams Drive have any available units?
8796 Adams Drive has a unit available for $2,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Suffolk, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Suffolk Rent Report.
What amenities does 8796 Adams Drive have?
Some of 8796 Adams Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8796 Adams Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8796 Adams Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8796 Adams Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8796 Adams Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8796 Adams Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8796 Adams Drive does offer parking.
Does 8796 Adams Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8796 Adams Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8796 Adams Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8796 Adams Drive has a pool.
Does 8796 Adams Drive have accessible units?
No, 8796 Adams Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8796 Adams Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8796 Adams Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
