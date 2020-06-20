8796 Adams Drive

Amenities

This beautiful property is located in the Sleepy Lake area of Suffolk, the neighborhood really lives up to it's name! Built in 2003, this single family home offers almost 3000 sqft of living space! The property is also packed with amenities including: 2-car Attached Garage! Spacious Rear Deck. Gas Fireplace in Sunken Living Room! Breakfast Nook. Jack-and-Jill Style Full Bathroom! Open, High-Ceiling Foyer. Large Kitchen with Island! Hardwood Flooring. Must-see En-suite Master Bathroom with 2 Walk-in Closets! 2-sided Gas Fireplace in Master Bedroom/Bathroom. Washer and Dryer Included! Pet-Friendly with 1-time fee. $60 per adult applicant. Lease prep fee of $150 due at lease signing. *Required $35 Monthly Tenant Benefit Package provides for amenities such as air filters delivered to your doorstep every month, coverage under our Master Renters Insurance Policy, 24 hr maintenance call service, and much more! Ask about our new NO UPFRONT CASH SECURITY DEPOSIT option for those that qualify, sorry no vouchers