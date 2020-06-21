All apartments in Suffolk
Last updated May 31 2020 at 9:34 AM

6804 Overlook Court

6804 Overlook Court · (757) 456-2345
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6804 Overlook Court, Suffolk, VA 23435
Nansemond

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,225

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2446 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
hot tub
Gorgeous home on Cul-De-Sac. 4BR, (FROG, Room Over Garage 4bed room) 2/1 BR, Master site W walk-in closet, 2 living spaces, larger laundry room, stainless Steel Appliances, Gas fireplace, 2 car garage with overflow. Enjoy evenings on the screened porch overlooking waters, large deck with Hot Tub. Irrigation system. Please Call or Text Agent before showing. Showing agent must turn in a Rental Showing form in order to get a Finder's Fee. Apply on Line at https://remaxalliance.renttrack.com/d/apply/21237

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6804 Overlook Court have any available units?
6804 Overlook Court has a unit available for $2,225 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Suffolk, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Suffolk Rent Report.
What amenities does 6804 Overlook Court have?
Some of 6804 Overlook Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6804 Overlook Court currently offering any rent specials?
6804 Overlook Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6804 Overlook Court pet-friendly?
No, 6804 Overlook Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Suffolk.
Does 6804 Overlook Court offer parking?
Yes, 6804 Overlook Court does offer parking.
Does 6804 Overlook Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6804 Overlook Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6804 Overlook Court have a pool?
No, 6804 Overlook Court does not have a pool.
Does 6804 Overlook Court have accessible units?
No, 6804 Overlook Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6804 Overlook Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6804 Overlook Court has units with dishwashers.
