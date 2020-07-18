Rent Calculator
3600 Cavaletti Chase
3600 Cavaletti Chase
3600 Cavaletti Chase
·
No Longer Available
Location
3600 Cavaletti Chase, Suffolk, VA 23435
Sleepy Hole
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
playground
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
valet service
Beautiful 3 bedroom w/loft on quiet cul-de-sac corner lot. Spacious rooms. Full 2 car garage, deck-neighborhood playground & pool. Priced to rent quickly.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3600 Cavaletti Chase have any available units?
3600 Cavaletti Chase doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Suffolk, VA
.
How much is rent in Suffolk, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Suffolk Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3600 Cavaletti Chase have?
Some of 3600 Cavaletti Chase's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3600 Cavaletti Chase currently offering any rent specials?
3600 Cavaletti Chase is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3600 Cavaletti Chase pet-friendly?
No, 3600 Cavaletti Chase is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Suffolk
.
Does 3600 Cavaletti Chase offer parking?
Yes, 3600 Cavaletti Chase offers parking.
Does 3600 Cavaletti Chase have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3600 Cavaletti Chase does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3600 Cavaletti Chase have a pool?
Yes, 3600 Cavaletti Chase has a pool.
Does 3600 Cavaletti Chase have accessible units?
No, 3600 Cavaletti Chase does not have accessible units.
Does 3600 Cavaletti Chase have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3600 Cavaletti Chase has units with dishwashers.
