Move in ready! Great commuter location off I-66. Large 4 bedroom/3.5 bath end unit town home. Walking distance to splashdown waterpark. Updated kitchen with new cabinetry and counters. New flooring and fresh paint in main living areas. Large fenced in yard. Deck with stairs down to the yard. Basement has walk out sliding door to patio and yard. Quiet Culdesac location. Minimum credit score of 600 and income of 80k to qualify.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9446 ABINGDON COURT have any available units?
9446 ABINGDON COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sudley, VA.
What amenities does 9446 ABINGDON COURT have?
Some of 9446 ABINGDON COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9446 ABINGDON COURT currently offering any rent specials?
9446 ABINGDON COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.