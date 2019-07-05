9446 ABINGDON COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Move in ready! Great commuter location off I-66. Large 4 bedroom/3.5 bath end unit town home. Walking distance to splashdown waterpark. Updated kitchen with new cabinetry and counters. New flooring and fresh paint in main living areas. Large fenced in yard. Deck with stairs down to the yard. Basement has walk out sliding door to patio and yard. Quiet Culdesac location. Minimum credit score of 600 and income of 80k to qualify.