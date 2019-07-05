All apartments in Sudley
Sudley, VA
9446 ABINGDON COURT
9446 ABINGDON COURT

9446 Abingdon Court · No Longer Available
Location

9446 Abingdon Court, Sudley, VA 20109

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Move in ready! Great commuter location off I-66. Large 4 bedroom/3.5 bath end unit town home. Walking distance to splashdown waterpark. Updated kitchen with new cabinetry and counters. New flooring and fresh paint in main living areas. Large fenced in yard. Deck with stairs down to the yard. Basement has walk out sliding door to patio and yard. Quiet Culdesac location. Minimum credit score of 600 and income of 80k to qualify.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9446 ABINGDON COURT have any available units?
9446 ABINGDON COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sudley, VA.
What amenities does 9446 ABINGDON COURT have?
Some of 9446 ABINGDON COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9446 ABINGDON COURT currently offering any rent specials?
9446 ABINGDON COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9446 ABINGDON COURT pet-friendly?
No, 9446 ABINGDON COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sudley.
Does 9446 ABINGDON COURT offer parking?
No, 9446 ABINGDON COURT does not offer parking.
Does 9446 ABINGDON COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9446 ABINGDON COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9446 ABINGDON COURT have a pool?
No, 9446 ABINGDON COURT does not have a pool.
Does 9446 ABINGDON COURT have accessible units?
No, 9446 ABINGDON COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 9446 ABINGDON COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9446 ABINGDON COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 9446 ABINGDON COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 9446 ABINGDON COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
