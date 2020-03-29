All apartments in Sudley
Last updated March 29 2020 at 1:42 AM

8127 COMMUNITY DRIVE

8127 Community Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8127 Community Drive, Sudley, VA 20109

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
ceiling fan
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Great location, walking distance to all shopping centers, fresh painted and new floor just installed. vacant , ready to move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8127 COMMUNITY DRIVE have any available units?
8127 COMMUNITY DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sudley, VA.
What amenities does 8127 COMMUNITY DRIVE have?
Some of 8127 COMMUNITY DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8127 COMMUNITY DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
8127 COMMUNITY DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8127 COMMUNITY DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 8127 COMMUNITY DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sudley.
Does 8127 COMMUNITY DRIVE offer parking?
No, 8127 COMMUNITY DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 8127 COMMUNITY DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8127 COMMUNITY DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8127 COMMUNITY DRIVE have a pool?
No, 8127 COMMUNITY DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 8127 COMMUNITY DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 8127 COMMUNITY DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 8127 COMMUNITY DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8127 COMMUNITY DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 8127 COMMUNITY DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8127 COMMUNITY DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

