7815 BROOKVIEW COURT

Wonderful 3 Bedrooms & 2 1~2 Bathrooms end unit Townhome in Sudley Manor Backing to trees for privacy! Freshly painted with new carpet throughout. Newly remodeled kitchen with granite countertops and Stainless steel appliances. Remodel bathrooms and updated lighting. Large fenced in beautiful yard! Easy access to 234/66/29. extra fridge in basement stays for your convienence