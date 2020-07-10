Wonderful 3 Bedrooms & 2 1~2 Bathrooms end unit Townhome in Sudley Manor Backing to trees for privacy! Freshly painted with new carpet throughout. Newly remodeled kitchen with granite countertops and Stainless steel appliances. Remodel bathrooms and updated lighting. Large fenced in beautiful yard! Easy access to 234/66/29. extra fridge in basement stays for your convienence
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7815 BROOKVIEW COURT have any available units?
7815 BROOKVIEW COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sudley, VA.
What amenities does 7815 BROOKVIEW COURT have?
Some of 7815 BROOKVIEW COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7815 BROOKVIEW COURT currently offering any rent specials?
7815 BROOKVIEW COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.