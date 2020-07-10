All apartments in Sudley
7815 BROOKVIEW COURT

7815 Brookview Court · No Longer Available
Location

7815 Brookview Court, Sudley, VA 20109

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
ice maker
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Wonderful 3 Bedrooms & 2 1~2 Bathrooms end unit Townhome in Sudley Manor Backing to trees for privacy! Freshly painted with new carpet throughout. Newly remodeled kitchen with granite countertops and Stainless steel appliances. Remodel bathrooms and updated lighting. Large fenced in beautiful yard! Easy access to 234/66/29. extra fridge in basement stays for your convienence

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7815 BROOKVIEW COURT have any available units?
7815 BROOKVIEW COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sudley, VA.
What amenities does 7815 BROOKVIEW COURT have?
Some of 7815 BROOKVIEW COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7815 BROOKVIEW COURT currently offering any rent specials?
7815 BROOKVIEW COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7815 BROOKVIEW COURT pet-friendly?
No, 7815 BROOKVIEW COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sudley.
Does 7815 BROOKVIEW COURT offer parking?
No, 7815 BROOKVIEW COURT does not offer parking.
Does 7815 BROOKVIEW COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7815 BROOKVIEW COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7815 BROOKVIEW COURT have a pool?
No, 7815 BROOKVIEW COURT does not have a pool.
Does 7815 BROOKVIEW COURT have accessible units?
No, 7815 BROOKVIEW COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 7815 BROOKVIEW COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7815 BROOKVIEW COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 7815 BROOKVIEW COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 7815 BROOKVIEW COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
