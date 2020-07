Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Well maintained 3 level townhome. New carpet and fresh paint throughout. Three bedrooms, two full baths, two half baths. Kitchen with new appliances (to be installed prior to occupancy). Lower level den with hardwoods, den and half bath. Nice deck, backs to trees.