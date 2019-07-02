Gorgeous contemporary home w/dramatic open Family Room w/vaulted ceiling & skylights. Gorgeous updated Master Bath! Walk in-Closet in Master! One car garage w/storage. Fenced-in backyard. New Carpet. Wide hardwood plank flooring. Stainless kitchen appliances. Brand new washer/dryer & water heater. Garage key in drawer. Owner prefers 2 year lease.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7708 ANDERSON COURT have any available units?
7708 ANDERSON COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sudley, VA.
What amenities does 7708 ANDERSON COURT have?
Some of 7708 ANDERSON COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7708 ANDERSON COURT currently offering any rent specials?
7708 ANDERSON COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.