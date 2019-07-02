All apartments in Sudley
7708 ANDERSON COURT
Last updated July 2 2019 at 10:00 AM

7708 ANDERSON COURT

7708 Anderson Court · No Longer Available
Location

7708 Anderson Court, Sudley, VA 20109

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous contemporary home w/dramatic open Family Room w/vaulted ceiling & skylights. Gorgeous updated Master Bath! Walk in-Closet in Master! One car garage w/storage. Fenced-in backyard. New Carpet. Wide hardwood plank flooring. Stainless kitchen appliances. Brand new washer/dryer & water heater. Garage key in drawer. Owner prefers 2 year lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7708 ANDERSON COURT have any available units?
7708 ANDERSON COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sudley, VA.
What amenities does 7708 ANDERSON COURT have?
Some of 7708 ANDERSON COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7708 ANDERSON COURT currently offering any rent specials?
7708 ANDERSON COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7708 ANDERSON COURT pet-friendly?
No, 7708 ANDERSON COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sudley.
Does 7708 ANDERSON COURT offer parking?
Yes, 7708 ANDERSON COURT offers parking.
Does 7708 ANDERSON COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7708 ANDERSON COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7708 ANDERSON COURT have a pool?
No, 7708 ANDERSON COURT does not have a pool.
Does 7708 ANDERSON COURT have accessible units?
No, 7708 ANDERSON COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 7708 ANDERSON COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7708 ANDERSON COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 7708 ANDERSON COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 7708 ANDERSON COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
