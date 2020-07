Amenities

patio / balcony parking microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Well maintained ground level partially finished basement rental suite in a private townhouse. Living room, private bedroom, and full bath, kitchenette with microwave, sink, mini refrigerator, and clothes washer. There is a clothes dryer available to share with the landlord. Private enclosed patio, and rear entrance to the unit. No smoking. No pets. One occupancy only. Electric, water, heat, and trash removal is included in monthly rental amount.