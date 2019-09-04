All apartments in Sudley
Find more places like 7300 SAINT JOHNS COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sudley, VA
/
7300 SAINT JOHNS COURT
Last updated September 4 2019 at 11:21 AM

7300 SAINT JOHNS COURT

7300 Saint Johns Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sudley
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

7300 Saint Johns Court, Sudley, VA 20109

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7300 SAINT JOHNS COURT have any available units?
7300 SAINT JOHNS COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sudley, VA.
Is 7300 SAINT JOHNS COURT currently offering any rent specials?
7300 SAINT JOHNS COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7300 SAINT JOHNS COURT pet-friendly?
No, 7300 SAINT JOHNS COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sudley.
Does 7300 SAINT JOHNS COURT offer parking?
No, 7300 SAINT JOHNS COURT does not offer parking.
Does 7300 SAINT JOHNS COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7300 SAINT JOHNS COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7300 SAINT JOHNS COURT have a pool?
No, 7300 SAINT JOHNS COURT does not have a pool.
Does 7300 SAINT JOHNS COURT have accessible units?
No, 7300 SAINT JOHNS COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 7300 SAINT JOHNS COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 7300 SAINT JOHNS COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7300 SAINT JOHNS COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 7300 SAINT JOHNS COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Sudley 3 BedroomsSudley Accessible Apartments
Sudley Apartments with BalconySudley Apartments with Parking
Sudley Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDFredericksburg, VAHerndon, VAMontclair, VALinton Hall, VABull Run, VAFriendship Heights Village, MDHayfield, VACascades, VA
County Center, VARose Hill, VABurke, VAMantua, VALake of the Woods, VAIndian Head, MDBuckhall, VASouth Kensington, MDLoudoun Valley Estates, VANewington Forest, VAWest Springfield, VAFranklin Farm, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Mary WashingtonMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia