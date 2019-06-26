10420 Bermuda Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/cbd97af06a ---- Just minutes from Rt 66 and Prince William Pkwy, this 2 Bedroom 3 Bath Interior Townhome offers a versatile floor plan w/ a spacious Dining Room and Living Room. Kitchen has Wood Floors, Tile Backsplash, and Stainless Steel Appliances. Upper Level has 2 Master Suites. Rec Room and Fireplace in basement. Plenty of storage room and fenced rear. Real Property Management Pros Equal Housing Opportunity * Pet accepted on case-by-case basis * Sorry, no Section 8 accepted FREE BONUS INCL** Air Filters Delivered Every 2 mos Bathroom(S) Ceramic Tile Built In Bookcases Master Bedroom Full Bathroom Wall To Wall Carpeting Wood Floors