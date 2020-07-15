/
9 Studio Apartments for rent in Stone Ridge, VA
Station on Silver
2340 Carta Way, Herndon, VA
Studio
$2,072
593 sqft
Great location close to the Dulles Toll Road, Dulles International Airport and the Metro's Silver Line. Units have stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and large tubs. Enjoy the swimming pool, media room and clubhouse.
The Heights at Goose Creek Village
42785 Generation Drive, Ashburn, VA
Studio
$1,592
648 sqft
The Heights at Goose Creek Village, located in the highly desirable neighborhood of Ashburn, VA is a high end rentalapartment community with 36,000 square feet of prime street level commercial space sitting atop the highest point in Eastern Loudoun
BLVD Loudoun Station
43805 Central Station Dr, Ashburn, VA
Studio
$1,515
713 sqft
Convenient for commuters on the Metro's new Silver Line Extension. Luxurious units feature hardwood floors, dishwashers and granite counters. The luxury community includes a pool, 24-hour gym and business center.
Amberton
11989 Coverstone Hill Cir, Manassas, VA
Studio
$1,385
537 sqft
Conveniently located just one mile from I-66, just minutes from Sudley Manor Square Shopping Center and Manassas Mall. Tenants have access to pool, clubhouse, BBQ area, sauna and 24-hour gym.
The Point at Ridgeline
13280 Woodland Park Road, Herndon, VA
Studio
$1,735
594 sqft
The Point at Ridgeline is exactly where you need to be. Find the best apartments in Herndon VA just steps away from major companies in the Dulles Corridor with incredibly easy access to the Dulles Airport, the Metro Silver Line and downtown DC.
Westgate Apartments & Townhomes
8025 Ashland Ave, Manassas, VA
Studio
$1,175
383 sqft
Westgate offers a variety of apartments & townhomes to meet your long or short-term housing needs.
The Point at Herndon
13161 Fox Hunt Ln, Herndon, VA
Studio
$1,373
588 sqft
In response to the coronavirus, we are offering "Real Time" Live Virtual Tours of our community. We invite you to schedule a tour and one of our team members will follow up to arrange a virtual tour option that works best for you.
22611 MARKEY CT #112
22611 Markey Court, Loudoun County, VA
Studio
$2,000
Awesome 1600 Sq Ft warehouse with loading dock on the ground level. There are one office space and separate storage. (Full Service Lease) Easy Access to Rte. 28 and Rte. 606, Minutes to Dulles Airport, Sterling, Ashburn and Reston.
Somerset
14761 LINKS POND CIRCLE
14761 Links Pond Circle, Gainesville, VA
Studio
$1,100
2532 sqft
Excellent Location!!! 1 Large Room/Hall in a Walkout Basemnet with private rear entrance in highly sought after Somerset. This will not last!! Located in a nice residential quiet neighborhood. Suitable for single working Professional or Student.
