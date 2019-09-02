42285 SAN JUAN TERRACE

Amenities

Luxury 1 bedroom + 1 Den + 1 Full Bath with 2 assigned parking in Mercer Park Condo located in sought out Stone Ridge community! Amenities include pools, clubhouse, playgrounds and more. Upgraded kitchen with breakfast bar, open floor plan living and dining room. Master bedroom features ensuite full bathroom. Home is Close to parks and rec trails, library, schools, shopping , public transportation and shopping. Live close to work and enjoy local restaurants and social events! Visit www.stoneridgehoa.org for community information. Access to Public Transportation to DC,county Library at Walk Distance Close to Shopping and Hospital. Available now. Call Today to Tour Today