Home
/
Stone Ridge, VA
/
42285 SAN JUAN TERRACE
Last updated September 2 2019 at 11:12 AM

42285 SAN JUAN TERRACE

42285 San Juan Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

42285 San Juan Terrace, Stone Ridge, VA 20105
Stone Ridge North

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
pool
playground
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
Luxury 1 bedroom + 1 Den + 1 Full Bath with 2 assigned parking in Mercer Park Condo located in sought out Stone Ridge community! Amenities include pools, clubhouse, playgrounds and more. Upgraded kitchen with breakfast bar, open floor plan living and dining room. Master bedroom features ensuite full bathroom. Home is Close to parks and rec trails, library, schools, shopping , public transportation and shopping. Live close to work and enjoy local restaurants and social events! Visit www.stoneridgehoa.org for community information. Access to Public Transportation to DC,county Library at Walk Distance Close to Shopping and Hospital. Available now. Call Today to Tour Today

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 42285 SAN JUAN TERRACE have any available units?
42285 SAN JUAN TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stone Ridge, VA.
What amenities does 42285 SAN JUAN TERRACE have?
Some of 42285 SAN JUAN TERRACE's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 42285 SAN JUAN TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
42285 SAN JUAN TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42285 SAN JUAN TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 42285 SAN JUAN TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stone Ridge.
Does 42285 SAN JUAN TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 42285 SAN JUAN TERRACE offers parking.
Does 42285 SAN JUAN TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 42285 SAN JUAN TERRACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 42285 SAN JUAN TERRACE have a pool?
Yes, 42285 SAN JUAN TERRACE has a pool.
Does 42285 SAN JUAN TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 42285 SAN JUAN TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 42285 SAN JUAN TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 42285 SAN JUAN TERRACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 42285 SAN JUAN TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 42285 SAN JUAN TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.
