42257 Black Rock Ter
42257 Black Rock Ter

42257 Black Rock Terrace · (571) 291-2165 ext. 101
Location

42257 Black Rock Terrace, Stone Ridge, VA 20105
Stone Ridge North

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 42257 Black Rock Ter · Avail. now

$1,825

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1377 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
putting green
garage
tennis court
42257 Black Rock Ter Available 06/01/20 Immaculate 2BR/2.5 BA in Stoneridge!! - Immaculate 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 level brick front condo with one car garage! Master suite with adjoining bath and his/her closets. Bedroom level laundry room. 2nd floor Family Room/Loft and large private balcony. Stone Ridge amenities social club, 2 pools, tennis and basketball courts, jogging/walking/biking paths and putting green! Located just minutes away from Dulles Toll Road, Loudoun County Parkway, and routes 50, 66, 15 and 28.
NO smoking. A small pet will be considered on a case-by-case basis. LB Application & LB Lease required!

(RLNE2378058)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 42257 Black Rock Ter have any available units?
42257 Black Rock Ter has a unit available for $1,825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 42257 Black Rock Ter have?
Some of 42257 Black Rock Ter's amenities include on-site laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 42257 Black Rock Ter currently offering any rent specials?
42257 Black Rock Ter isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42257 Black Rock Ter pet-friendly?
Yes, 42257 Black Rock Ter is pet friendly.
Does 42257 Black Rock Ter offer parking?
Yes, 42257 Black Rock Ter does offer parking.
Does 42257 Black Rock Ter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 42257 Black Rock Ter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 42257 Black Rock Ter have a pool?
Yes, 42257 Black Rock Ter has a pool.
Does 42257 Black Rock Ter have accessible units?
No, 42257 Black Rock Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 42257 Black Rock Ter have units with dishwashers?
No, 42257 Black Rock Ter does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 42257 Black Rock Ter have units with air conditioning?
No, 42257 Black Rock Ter does not have units with air conditioning.
