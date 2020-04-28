Amenities

on-site laundry putting green patio / balcony pet friendly garage pool

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool putting green garage tennis court

42257 Black Rock Ter Available 06/01/20 Immaculate 2BR/2.5 BA in Stoneridge!! - Immaculate 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 level brick front condo with one car garage! Master suite with adjoining bath and his/her closets. Bedroom level laundry room. 2nd floor Family Room/Loft and large private balcony. Stone Ridge amenities social club, 2 pools, tennis and basketball courts, jogging/walking/biking paths and putting green! Located just minutes away from Dulles Toll Road, Loudoun County Parkway, and routes 50, 66, 15 and 28.

NO smoking. A small pet will be considered on a case-by-case basis. LB Application & LB Lease required!



(RLNE2378058)