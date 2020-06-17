42239 Shorecrest Terrace, Stone Ridge, VA 20105 Stone Ridge North
Amenities
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful 4 level end unit garage townhome. Open floorplan with nice finishes throughout. Top floor master suite. Great community with lots of amenities. Close to schools and shopping. Just off route 50 in Stone Ridge. Pets considered on case by case basis.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 42239 SHORECREST TERRACE have any available units?
42239 SHORECREST TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stone Ridge, VA.
Is 42239 SHORECREST TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
42239 SHORECREST TERRACE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42239 SHORECREST TERRACE pet-friendly?
Yes, 42239 SHORECREST TERRACE is pet friendly.
Does 42239 SHORECREST TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 42239 SHORECREST TERRACE does offer parking.
Does 42239 SHORECREST TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 42239 SHORECREST TERRACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 42239 SHORECREST TERRACE have a pool?
No, 42239 SHORECREST TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 42239 SHORECREST TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 42239 SHORECREST TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 42239 SHORECREST TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 42239 SHORECREST TERRACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 42239 SHORECREST TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 42239 SHORECREST TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.