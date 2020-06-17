All apartments in Stone Ridge
Find more places like 42239 SHORECREST TERRACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Stone Ridge, VA
/
42239 SHORECREST TERRACE
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

42239 SHORECREST TERRACE

42239 Shorecrest Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Stone Ridge
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

42239 Shorecrest Terrace, Stone Ridge, VA 20105
Stone Ridge North

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful 4 level end unit garage townhome. Open floorplan with nice finishes throughout. Top floor master suite. Great community with lots of amenities. Close to schools and shopping. Just off route 50 in Stone Ridge. Pets considered on case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 42239 SHORECREST TERRACE have any available units?
42239 SHORECREST TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stone Ridge, VA.
Is 42239 SHORECREST TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
42239 SHORECREST TERRACE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42239 SHORECREST TERRACE pet-friendly?
Yes, 42239 SHORECREST TERRACE is pet friendly.
Does 42239 SHORECREST TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 42239 SHORECREST TERRACE does offer parking.
Does 42239 SHORECREST TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 42239 SHORECREST TERRACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 42239 SHORECREST TERRACE have a pool?
No, 42239 SHORECREST TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 42239 SHORECREST TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 42239 SHORECREST TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 42239 SHORECREST TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 42239 SHORECREST TERRACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 42239 SHORECREST TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 42239 SHORECREST TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Best Cities for Families 2019
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Stone Ridge 2 BedroomsStone Ridge 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Stone Ridge Accessible ApartmentsStone Ridge Apartments with Gym
Stone Ridge Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VA
Wheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VANeabsco, VALeisure World, MDDranesville, VALowes Island, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia