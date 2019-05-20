All apartments in Stone Ridge
Find more places like 42226 TERRAZZO TERRACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Stone Ridge, VA
/
42226 TERRAZZO TERRACE
Last updated May 20 2019 at 10:34 PM

42226 TERRAZZO TERRACE

42226 Terrazzo Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Stone Ridge
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

42226 Terrazzo Terrace, Stone Ridge, VA 20105
Stone Ridge North

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
To be immediately available after new carpet installed this week. Upper level unit with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and a garage. Pets on case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 42226 TERRAZZO TERRACE have any available units?
42226 TERRAZZO TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stone Ridge, VA.
What amenities does 42226 TERRAZZO TERRACE have?
Some of 42226 TERRAZZO TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 42226 TERRAZZO TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
42226 TERRAZZO TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42226 TERRAZZO TERRACE pet-friendly?
Yes, 42226 TERRAZZO TERRACE is pet friendly.
Does 42226 TERRAZZO TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 42226 TERRAZZO TERRACE offers parking.
Does 42226 TERRAZZO TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 42226 TERRAZZO TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 42226 TERRAZZO TERRACE have a pool?
No, 42226 TERRAZZO TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 42226 TERRAZZO TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 42226 TERRAZZO TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 42226 TERRAZZO TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 42226 TERRAZZO TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 42226 TERRAZZO TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 42226 TERRAZZO TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Stone Ridge 1 BedroomsStone Ridge 2 Bedrooms
Stone Ridge 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsStone Ridge Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Stone Ridge Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VA
Centreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VAPimmit Hills, VAGreat Falls, VATravilah, MDSpring Ridge, MDLake Barcroft, VAFranklin Farm, VA
Friendship Heights Village, MDFairfax Station, VARedland, MDKings Park West, VABuckhall, VAMontclair, VAFort Hunt, VAGreenbriar, VAChantilly, VADranesville, VABryans Road, MDWolf Trap, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia