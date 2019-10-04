41965 Blue Flag Terrace, Stone Ridge, VA 20105 Stone Ridge North
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
BEAUTIFUL-IMMACULATE 3BRs 2.5BAs* 3 LEVELS* 1 CAR GARAGE*COVER FRONT PORCH* HW FLS MAIN LEVEL* LR W/GAS FP & MARBLE SURROUND* SEP DR W/CROWN MOLDING* BEAUTIFUL KIT WITH UPGRADED CABS-GRANITE-SS & BLACK APPLs-CERAMIC BACKSPLASH-UNDER CABs LIGHTING*HALF BA*FINISHED PLAY AREA OR STORAGE AREA UNDER STEPS*2ND LEVEL MBR W/CEILING FAN-WALKIN CLOSET-SITTING RM*LUX BA WITH GRANITE-DOUBLE SINKS-JETTED TUB W/ CERAMIC SURROUND-SEP SHOWER* STUDY OFF MBR* 3RD LEVEL 2 GOOD SIZE BRs W/WALKIN CLOSETS-CEILING FAN* 2ND STUDY OR PLAY AREA FOR CHILDREN* FULL BATH* ALSO VISITOR PARKING
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
