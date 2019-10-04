All apartments in Stone Ridge
41965 BLUE FLAG TERRACE
Last updated October 4 2019 at 7:15 AM

41965 BLUE FLAG TERRACE

41965 Blue Flag Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

41965 Blue Flag Terrace, Stone Ridge, VA 20105
Stone Ridge North

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest parking
BEAUTIFUL-IMMACULATE 3BRs 2.5BAs* 3 LEVELS* 1 CAR GARAGE*COVER FRONT PORCH* HW FLS MAIN LEVEL* LR W/GAS FP & MARBLE SURROUND* SEP DR W/CROWN MOLDING* BEAUTIFUL KIT WITH UPGRADED CABS-GRANITE-SS & BLACK APPLs-CERAMIC BACKSPLASH-UNDER CABs LIGHTING*HALF BA*FINISHED PLAY AREA OR STORAGE AREA UNDER STEPS*2ND LEVEL MBR W/CEILING FAN-WALKIN CLOSET-SITTING RM*LUX BA WITH GRANITE-DOUBLE SINKS-JETTED TUB W/ CERAMIC SURROUND-SEP SHOWER* STUDY OFF MBR* 3RD LEVEL 2 GOOD SIZE BRs W/WALKIN CLOSETS-CEILING FAN* 2ND STUDY OR PLAY AREA FOR CHILDREN* FULL BATH* ALSO VISITOR PARKING

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 41965 BLUE FLAG TERRACE have any available units?
41965 BLUE FLAG TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stone Ridge, VA.
What amenities does 41965 BLUE FLAG TERRACE have?
Some of 41965 BLUE FLAG TERRACE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 41965 BLUE FLAG TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
41965 BLUE FLAG TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 41965 BLUE FLAG TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 41965 BLUE FLAG TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stone Ridge.
Does 41965 BLUE FLAG TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 41965 BLUE FLAG TERRACE offers parking.
Does 41965 BLUE FLAG TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 41965 BLUE FLAG TERRACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 41965 BLUE FLAG TERRACE have a pool?
No, 41965 BLUE FLAG TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 41965 BLUE FLAG TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 41965 BLUE FLAG TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 41965 BLUE FLAG TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 41965 BLUE FLAG TERRACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 41965 BLUE FLAG TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 41965 BLUE FLAG TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.
