All apartments in Stone Ridge
Find more places like 41942 CINNABAR SQUARE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Stone Ridge, VA
/
41942 CINNABAR SQUARE
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:44 PM

41942 CINNABAR SQUARE

41942 Cinnabar Square · (703) 689-1899
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Stone Ridge
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

41942 Cinnabar Square, Stone Ridge, VA 20105
Stone Ridge North

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,000

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 2928 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pool
playground
internet access
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
playground
pool
internet access
Immaculate!! VERY PRIVATE!! Full basement with One full bath for rent. No Laundry and No kitchen but you can bring your own. Community pool, tot lots and walking trails. All UTILITIES* are included in the rent including CABLE & INTERNET for one person only. Literally minutes to rte 50, Stone Spring Hospital, IAD airport, schools and shopping center. Please call first showing.Agents, there is no lockbox on the property. Thanks for showing! If you like Please apply at https://apply.link/32oob34P.S. Application fee is non Refundable

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 41942 CINNABAR SQUARE have any available units?
41942 CINNABAR SQUARE has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 41942 CINNABAR SQUARE currently offering any rent specials?
41942 CINNABAR SQUARE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 41942 CINNABAR SQUARE pet-friendly?
No, 41942 CINNABAR SQUARE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stone Ridge.
Does 41942 CINNABAR SQUARE offer parking?
No, 41942 CINNABAR SQUARE does not offer parking.
Does 41942 CINNABAR SQUARE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 41942 CINNABAR SQUARE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 41942 CINNABAR SQUARE have a pool?
Yes, 41942 CINNABAR SQUARE has a pool.
Does 41942 CINNABAR SQUARE have accessible units?
No, 41942 CINNABAR SQUARE does not have accessible units.
Does 41942 CINNABAR SQUARE have units with dishwashers?
No, 41942 CINNABAR SQUARE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 41942 CINNABAR SQUARE have units with air conditioning?
No, 41942 CINNABAR SQUARE does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 41942 CINNABAR SQUARE?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Stone Ridge 1 BedroomsStone Ridge 2 Bedrooms
Stone Ridge 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsStone Ridge Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Stone Ridge Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VA
Centreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VAPimmit Hills, VAGreat Falls, VATravilah, MDSpring Ridge, MDLake Barcroft, VAFranklin Farm, VA
Friendship Heights Village, MDFairfax Station, VARedland, MDKings Park West, VABuckhall, VAMontclair, VAFort Hunt, VAGreenbriar, VAChantilly, VADranesville, VABryans Road, MDWolf Trap, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity