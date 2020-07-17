41942 CINNABAR SQUARE

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities playground pool internet access

Immaculate!! VERY PRIVATE!! Full basement with One full bath for rent. No Laundry and No kitchen but you can bring your own. Community pool, tot lots and walking trails. All UTILITIES* are included in the rent including CABLE & INTERNET for one person only. Literally minutes to rte 50, Stone Spring Hospital, IAD airport, schools and shopping center. Please call first showing.Agents, there is no lockbox on the property. Thanks for showing! If you like Please apply at https://apply.link/32oob34P.S. Application fee is non Refundable