Home
/
Stone Ridge, VA
/
41879 PRECIOUS SQUARE
Last updated August 18 2019 at 8:11 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
41879 PRECIOUS SQUARE
41879 Precious Square
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
41879 Precious Square, Stone Ridge, VA 20105
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
pool
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
NEW CARPET - 2400 SQ FT - 3 BEDROOMS 2 FULL BATHS 2 HALF BATHS 3 LEVEL TOWNHOME * 3 FINISHED LEVELS * 1 CAR GARAGE * 9 FOOT CEILINGS * KITCHEN / HUGE FAMILY ROOM W/ HARDWOOD FLOOR & GAS FIREPLACE OFF KITCHEN * HUGE MASTER SUITE W/ SEPARATE SHOWER & JACUZZI TUB * FORMAL LIVING ROOM - DINING ROOM COMBO * WALKOUT BASEMENT W/ HUGE RECREATION ROOM * FIOS/CABLE WIRED * NO SMOKING * HUGE TREX DECK * FULLY FENCED YARD * COMMUNITY POOL * AVAILABLE AUG 17 2019
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 41879 PRECIOUS SQUARE have any available units?
41879 PRECIOUS SQUARE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Stone Ridge, VA
.
What amenities does 41879 PRECIOUS SQUARE have?
Some of 41879 PRECIOUS SQUARE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 41879 PRECIOUS SQUARE currently offering any rent specials?
41879 PRECIOUS SQUARE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 41879 PRECIOUS SQUARE pet-friendly?
No, 41879 PRECIOUS SQUARE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Stone Ridge
.
Does 41879 PRECIOUS SQUARE offer parking?
Yes, 41879 PRECIOUS SQUARE offers parking.
Does 41879 PRECIOUS SQUARE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 41879 PRECIOUS SQUARE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 41879 PRECIOUS SQUARE have a pool?
Yes, 41879 PRECIOUS SQUARE has a pool.
Does 41879 PRECIOUS SQUARE have accessible units?
No, 41879 PRECIOUS SQUARE does not have accessible units.
Does 41879 PRECIOUS SQUARE have units with dishwashers?
No, 41879 PRECIOUS SQUARE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 41879 PRECIOUS SQUARE have units with air conditioning?
No, 41879 PRECIOUS SQUARE does not have units with air conditioning.
