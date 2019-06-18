41810 INSPIRATION TERRACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Incredible end-unit 3BR, 2.5BA w/one car garage Townhouse style condo in Kirkpatrick Farms! Tons of natural light throughout and upgrades galore. Large Bay window in LR/DR. Gourmet Kitchen w/SS appliances, corian counters, upgraded cabinets w/glass front, breakfast bar, eat-in kit, pantry & access to Balcony. Family off the Kitchen. Huge MBR Suite w/lots of closet space & private luxury Bathroom w/separate shower & soaking tub w/jets. Conveniently located to 50, 28 & Dulles Airport. Don~t miss this gem. Pets not allowed.