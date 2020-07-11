25359 Vacation Place

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym on-site laundry parking pool garage

Amazing 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom, 2 car garage single family house in a quiet and nice neighborhood is available for rent.

Main Level - Two story foyer with hardwood floor, living and dining open floor plan, eat-in kitchen with island and breakfast area, living room with gas fireplace, laundry room with front load washer and dryer, and powder room.

Upper Level - Four bedrooms including Master suite with luxurious bathroom and walk-in closet. Upper level also includes one full bath.

Walkup Basement - Large finished rec. room with full bath. Fitness room with walk-in closet and storage area.

Location - Elementary school bus stop is few steps away and it backs to the walking trail.

Area schools - Pinebrook Elementary, Mercer Middle School, and John Champe High School are within 2 miles radius.

Commuter Park & Ride, Gum Spring Library, Restaurants, Urgent Care, Stone Springs Hospital, Dulles South Rec. Center, Gas Stations, Harris Teeter, and Dulles Landing Shopping Center are within 5 miles radius.