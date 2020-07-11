All apartments in Stone Ridge
25359 Vacation Place

25359 Vacation Place · (571) 296-4562
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

25359 Vacation Place, Stone Ridge, VA 20105

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$3,000

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2817 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Amazing 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom, 2 car garage single family house in a quiet and nice neighborhood is available for rent.
Main Level - Two story foyer with hardwood floor, living and dining open floor plan, eat-in kitchen with island and breakfast area, living room with gas fireplace, laundry room with front load washer and dryer, and powder room.
Upper Level - Four bedrooms including Master suite with luxurious bathroom and walk-in closet. Upper level also includes one full bath.
Walkup Basement - Large finished rec. room with full bath. Fitness room with walk-in closet and storage area.
Location - Elementary school bus stop is few steps away and it backs to the walking trail.
Area schools - Pinebrook Elementary, Mercer Middle School, and John Champe High School are within 2 miles radius.
Commuter Park & Ride, Gum Spring Library, Restaurants, Urgent Care, Stone Springs Hospital, Dulles South Rec. Center, Gas Stations, Harris Teeter, and Dulles Landing Shopping Center are within 5 miles radius.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25359 Vacation Place have any available units?
25359 Vacation Place has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 25359 Vacation Place have?
Some of 25359 Vacation Place's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25359 Vacation Place currently offering any rent specials?
25359 Vacation Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25359 Vacation Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 25359 Vacation Place is pet friendly.
Does 25359 Vacation Place offer parking?
Yes, 25359 Vacation Place offers parking.
Does 25359 Vacation Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 25359 Vacation Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 25359 Vacation Place have a pool?
Yes, 25359 Vacation Place has a pool.
Does 25359 Vacation Place have accessible units?
No, 25359 Vacation Place does not have accessible units.
Does 25359 Vacation Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25359 Vacation Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 25359 Vacation Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 25359 Vacation Place has units with air conditioning.
