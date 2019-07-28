All apartments in Stone Ridge
Find more places like 25289 ULTIMATE DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Stone Ridge, VA
/
25289 ULTIMATE DRIVE
Last updated July 28 2019 at 3:23 PM

25289 ULTIMATE DRIVE

25289 Ultimate Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Stone Ridge
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

25289 Ultimate Drive, Stone Ridge, VA 20105

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
media room
Pride of Ownership. Desired Loudoun County Brick-front Single Family Home, 5 Bedrooms, 3.5 Bath. Main level with formal dining & living rooms, family room, office, and sun room. Updated kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances. Hardwood in entire main level, stairs, and upstairs walkway. Recently fully finished basement with bedroom, theater room, full second kitchen with GE appliances, and 2nd laundry room. Spacious recent Trex deck. In-ground Sprinkler System. Offered also for Sale.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25289 ULTIMATE DRIVE have any available units?
25289 ULTIMATE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stone Ridge, VA.
What amenities does 25289 ULTIMATE DRIVE have?
Some of 25289 ULTIMATE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25289 ULTIMATE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
25289 ULTIMATE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25289 ULTIMATE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 25289 ULTIMATE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stone Ridge.
Does 25289 ULTIMATE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 25289 ULTIMATE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 25289 ULTIMATE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 25289 ULTIMATE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 25289 ULTIMATE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 25289 ULTIMATE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 25289 ULTIMATE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 25289 ULTIMATE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 25289 ULTIMATE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25289 ULTIMATE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 25289 ULTIMATE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 25289 ULTIMATE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Stone Ridge 2 BedroomsStone Ridge 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Stone Ridge Accessible ApartmentsStone Ridge Apartments with Gym
Stone Ridge Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VA
Wheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VANeabsco, VALeisure World, MDDranesville, VALowes Island, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia