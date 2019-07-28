25289 ULTIMATE DRIVE

Amenities

Pride of Ownership. Desired Loudoun County Brick-front Single Family Home, 5 Bedrooms, 3.5 Bath. Main level with formal dining & living rooms, family room, office, and sun room. Updated kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances. Hardwood in entire main level, stairs, and upstairs walkway. Recently fully finished basement with bedroom, theater room, full second kitchen with GE appliances, and 2nd laundry room. Spacious recent Trex deck. In-ground Sprinkler System. Offered also for Sale.