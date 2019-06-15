All apartments in Stone Ridge
Last updated June 15 2019 at 11:12 AM

25120 PENNYWORT TERRACE

25120 Pennywort Ter · No Longer Available
Location

25120 Pennywort Ter, Stone Ridge, VA 20105

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious and Clean 2 Garage TH w/3 Level Bum-out in Stone Ridge*Plenty of Extra Parking nearby*Hardwood Floor*Open Kitchen / Island*Gourmet Kitchen*3 BRs+3.5 Bath*Nice Deck*Huge Master BR w/Sitting Room, 2 Walk-in Closets*Finished Walkout Bsmt w/3rd Full Bath*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

