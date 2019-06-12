Rent Calculator
Last updated June 12 2019 at 10:28 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
25120 PENNYWORT TERRACE
25120 Pennywort Terrace
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
25120 Pennywort Terrace, Stone Ridge, VA 20105
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious and Clean 2 Garage TH w/3 Level Bum-out in Stone Ridge*Plenty of Extra Parking nearby*Hardwood Floor*Open Kitchen / Island*Gourmet Kitchen*3 BRs+3.5 Bath*Nice Deck*Huge Master BR w/Sitting Room, 2 Walk-in Closets*Finished Walkout Bsmt w/3rd Full Bath*
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 25120 PENNYWORT TERRACE have any available units?
25120 PENNYWORT TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Stone Ridge, VA
.
What amenities does 25120 PENNYWORT TERRACE have?
Some of 25120 PENNYWORT TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 25120 PENNYWORT TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
25120 PENNYWORT TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25120 PENNYWORT TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 25120 PENNYWORT TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Stone Ridge
.
Does 25120 PENNYWORT TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 25120 PENNYWORT TERRACE offers parking.
Does 25120 PENNYWORT TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 25120 PENNYWORT TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 25120 PENNYWORT TERRACE have a pool?
No, 25120 PENNYWORT TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 25120 PENNYWORT TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 25120 PENNYWORT TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 25120 PENNYWORT TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25120 PENNYWORT TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 25120 PENNYWORT TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 25120 PENNYWORT TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.
