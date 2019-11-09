25118 ANDES TERRACE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities

Luxury end unit townhouse for rent in the desirable community of Stone Ridge! NEW Carpet! NEW Paint! Special features include: 3 level BumpOut adding additional living space on all three levels, Hardwood floors, sunken living room, gourmet kitchen w/double ovens, granite, black appliances, master suite with 3 walk in closets, master bath with ceramic tile, granite cnters, separate shower, corner soaking tub, spacious bedrooms, walk out basement with rec room, sunroom, and 4th bedroom and full bath, custom paint through out, & more!