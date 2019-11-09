25118 ANDES TERRACE

Amenities
Luxury end unit townhouse for rent in the desirable community of Stone Ridge! NEW Carpet! NEW Paint! Special features include: 3 level BumpOut adding additional living space on all three levels, Hardwood floors, sunken living room, gourmet kitchen w/double ovens, granite, black appliances, master suite with 3 walk in closets, master bath with ceramic tile, granite cnters, separate shower, corner soaking tub, spacious bedrooms, walk out basement with rec room, sunroom, and 4th bedroom and full bath, custom paint through out, & more!