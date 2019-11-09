All apartments in Stone Ridge
Last updated November 9 2019

25118 ANDES TERRACE

25118 Andes Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

25118 Andes Terrace, Stone Ridge, VA 20105

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Luxury end unit townhouse for rent in the desirable community of Stone Ridge! NEW Carpet! NEW Paint! Special features include: 3 level BumpOut adding additional living space on all three levels, Hardwood floors, sunken living room, gourmet kitchen w/double ovens, granite, black appliances, master suite with 3 walk in closets, master bath with ceramic tile, granite cnters, separate shower, corner soaking tub, spacious bedrooms, walk out basement with rec room, sunroom, and 4th bedroom and full bath, custom paint through out, & more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25118 ANDES TERRACE have any available units?
25118 ANDES TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stone Ridge, VA.
What amenities does 25118 ANDES TERRACE have?
Some of 25118 ANDES TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25118 ANDES TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
25118 ANDES TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25118 ANDES TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 25118 ANDES TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stone Ridge.
Does 25118 ANDES TERRACE offer parking?
No, 25118 ANDES TERRACE does not offer parking.
Does 25118 ANDES TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 25118 ANDES TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 25118 ANDES TERRACE have a pool?
No, 25118 ANDES TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 25118 ANDES TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 25118 ANDES TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 25118 ANDES TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25118 ANDES TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 25118 ANDES TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 25118 ANDES TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.

