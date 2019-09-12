Beautiful 4-floor townhouse with three bedrooms and a spacious fourth floor bedroom-loft ** Large master with walk-in closet ** Gorgeous gourmet kitchen with hardwood floors & recessed lighting ** Large family room with lots of natural light** 1 car garage with extra storage racks ** Large deck ** Finished basement ** Located near multiple shopping centers ** Smart home ** Well-maintained and is in like-new condition!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 25046 MCCULLEY TERRACE have any available units?
25046 MCCULLEY TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time.
What amenities does 25046 MCCULLEY TERRACE have?
Some of 25046 MCCULLEY TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25046 MCCULLEY TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
25046 MCCULLEY TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.