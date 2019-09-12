All apartments in Stone Ridge
Stone Ridge, VA
25046 MCCULLEY TERRACE
Last updated September 12 2019 at 7:25 AM

25046 MCCULLEY TERRACE

25046 Mcculley Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

25046 Mcculley Terrace, Stone Ridge, VA 20105

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 4-floor townhouse with three bedrooms and a spacious fourth floor bedroom-loft ** Large master with walk-in closet ** Gorgeous gourmet kitchen with hardwood floors & recessed lighting ** Large family room with lots of natural light** 1 car garage with extra storage racks ** Large deck ** Finished basement ** Located near multiple shopping centers ** Smart home ** Well-maintained and is in like-new condition!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25046 MCCULLEY TERRACE have any available units?
25046 MCCULLEY TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stone Ridge, VA.
What amenities does 25046 MCCULLEY TERRACE have?
Some of 25046 MCCULLEY TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25046 MCCULLEY TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
25046 MCCULLEY TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25046 MCCULLEY TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 25046 MCCULLEY TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stone Ridge.
Does 25046 MCCULLEY TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 25046 MCCULLEY TERRACE offers parking.
Does 25046 MCCULLEY TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 25046 MCCULLEY TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 25046 MCCULLEY TERRACE have a pool?
No, 25046 MCCULLEY TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 25046 MCCULLEY TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 25046 MCCULLEY TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 25046 MCCULLEY TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25046 MCCULLEY TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 25046 MCCULLEY TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 25046 MCCULLEY TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.
