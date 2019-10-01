All apartments in Stone Ridge
24774 CARBONATE TERRACE
Last updated October 1 2019 at 7:38 AM

24774 CARBONATE TERRACE

24774 Carbonate Terrace · No Longer Available
Stone Ridge
Accessible Apartments
Apartments with Gym
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
2 Bedrooms
Location

24774 Carbonate Terrace, Stone Ridge, VA 20105
Stone Ridge North

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24774 CARBONATE TERRACE have any available units?
24774 CARBONATE TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stone Ridge, VA.
Is 24774 CARBONATE TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
24774 CARBONATE TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24774 CARBONATE TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 24774 CARBONATE TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stone Ridge.
Does 24774 CARBONATE TERRACE offer parking?
No, 24774 CARBONATE TERRACE does not offer parking.
Does 24774 CARBONATE TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24774 CARBONATE TERRACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24774 CARBONATE TERRACE have a pool?
No, 24774 CARBONATE TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 24774 CARBONATE TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 24774 CARBONATE TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 24774 CARBONATE TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 24774 CARBONATE TERRACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 24774 CARBONATE TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 24774 CARBONATE TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.
