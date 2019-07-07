24768 Stone Station Terrace, Stone Ridge, VA 20105 Stone Ridge North
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
End unit with 1-car attached (rear) garage*Brick front*Hardwoods in the living & dining room* Bright 2-story living room has oversized windows & a gas fireplace* Kitchen has lots of cabinets; newer granite & newer stainless steel appliances* Master boasts a balcony; walk-in closet; ceiling fan & luxury master bath. Fabulous neighborhood amenities* Condo & HOA fee covered by landlord and includes trash pickup; water & lawn maintenance.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 24768 STONE STATION TERRACE have any available units?
24768 STONE STATION TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stone Ridge, VA.
What amenities does 24768 STONE STATION TERRACE have?
Some of 24768 STONE STATION TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24768 STONE STATION TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
24768 STONE STATION TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.