24768 STONE STATION TERRACE

24768 Stone Station Terrace · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
2 Bedrooms
Location

24768 Stone Station Terrace, Stone Ridge, VA 20105
Stone Ridge North

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
End unit with 1-car attached (rear) garage*Brick front*Hardwoods in the living & dining room* Bright 2-story living room has oversized windows & a gas fireplace* Kitchen has lots of cabinets; newer granite & newer stainless steel appliances* Master boasts a balcony; walk-in closet; ceiling fan & luxury master bath. Fabulous neighborhood amenities* Condo & HOA fee covered by landlord and includes trash pickup; water & lawn maintenance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

