24768 STONE STATION TERRACE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

End unit with 1-car attached (rear) garage*Brick front*Hardwoods in the living & dining room* Bright 2-story living room has oversized windows & a gas fireplace* Kitchen has lots of cabinets; newer granite & newer stainless steel appliances* Master boasts a balcony; walk-in closet; ceiling fan & luxury master bath. Fabulous neighborhood amenities* Condo & HOA fee covered by landlord and includes trash pickup; water & lawn maintenance.